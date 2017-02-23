 
Russell Finex industrial sieve effectively screens rice hull ash at renewable energy power plant

 
PINEVILLE, N.C. - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Agrilectric, a leading US operator of rice hull combustion power plants, is innovatively attacking the problem of non-renewable energy. In an effort to increase production efficiency, Agrilectric decided to streamline its business model by bringing in a previously outsourced process, screening rice hull ash for foreign material, back in-house.

They searched for an industrial screener that would be durable, reliable and robust, and with contractual services agreements to be met the screeners had to be fully operational in less than one month. However this was proving difficult to find, with their search finding machines that were too big or the manufacturer could not meet the delivery deadline. However, Russell Finex were able to meet all requirements with a high capacity 1500mm Russell Compact Sieve®. Being half the height of traditional screening machines this vibratory screener increased production capacity, boosted quality control and minimized product handling, lead and delivery times.

Visit www.russellfinex.com to learn more about the application, and discover how the company can help you meet your unique requirements.

Source:
Email:***@russellfinex.com Email Verified
Tags:Renewable Energy, Industrial Sieve
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Pineville - North Carolina - United States
