Launch of new translation company
Orlando-based translation company opens its doors for business
Founded by software and sales engineers as well as travel enthusiasts Corlan McDonald and Myron I. Bryant, Languago strives to help companies build brand loyalty and improve the customer experience while breaking down language barriers. "Our primary goal is to understand your needs," McDonald promises. "We utilize a customer-centric approach that positions prospects as partners rather than clients."
The company hires experts in the field with an average 10 years of experience, enough to make a trophy case blush. After passing a deliberate screening process, managers set clients up with a professional that suits their particular project. "It's not just about choosing a translator who speaks the right language. We hire professionals with a proven track record," Bryant ensures. "We translate, edit and proofread legal documents, websites, manuals and more, then guide you towards other resources that might help."
In addition to translation, Languago offers desktop publishing, localization and media services.
Learn more by visiting their website at http://www.languago.com or by visting their office at 37 North Orange Avenue #500, Orlando, FL 32801.
Languago, LLC
***@languago.com
