Detroit Musicians Go Live for Unicef
To celebrate the album release Live for Unicef, Detroit singer/songwriters, Carolyn Striho, Jill Jack and Mary McGuire along with DJ Erik McHenry Brown, will come together to perform on the legendary stage at PJ's Lager House.
Distributed by London based Rough Trade Records, HX Records', Live for Unicef is a vinyl compilation featuring acts from both the US and UK, all donating rare tracks recorded at live shows in aid of Unicef. This product features American performers....The Black Tabs, Carolyn Striho, Antoine poncelet, GivensixI, Jill Jack, Lit Lizard, Velveteen Rabbit, and The Speakeasys plus tracks from the UK based artists...The Wolfhounds, Vertical Hold, Yellow6 and Lazibyrd.
Carolyn Striho made her name fronting the dynamic Detroit Energy Asylum and worked with the priestess of punk, Patti Smith. Wildly original, melodic and passionate, All-Music Guide describes Striho as being written "from the silver edge of midnight." Speaking of edge, Striho has gained a strong reputation for charismatic, high-energy stage performances. Expect songs from her new release "Afterthought,"
Since 1997, she's won over 30 Detroit Music Awards. Much of this provincial success is due to her consistent dedication as a songwriter. Billboard Magazine describes Jill Jack as a songwriter who has "…the ability to interpret songs passionately … there's a lot of soul in what she does." Indeed, Jack is an insightful songwriter that blends folk, rock and country styles effortlessly. She is also an engaging bandleader who loves nothing more than to connect with her bandmates on stage and share that joy with the audience during her performances. She is well known for her deep connection to every audience. Always writing and recording, you can bet she'll hit the stage at PJ's Lager House with grace, style, a dash of humor and storylines that tug at the heart.
Growing up in 70's Detroit and getting schooled by the jocks at America's first underground radio stations, Mary McGuire has a myriad of influences. Matt Harmon of the Detroit Metro Times shares "she seemingly shifts genres at will…." chalk that up to studying music at every turn, taking loads of guitar lessons, gigging solo and in bands with like-minded musicians while living, writing, recording and performing across America. From the rock influences she found in industrial Detroit to the gentle folk rock influences from the shores of Martha's Vineyard to the country rhythm of the horses clipping along on the car-free streets of Mackinac Island, absorbing the distinct sound of the people and places where she has lived is what influences her and defines her characteristic songwriting style. Expect a glimpse of these very influences as she grabs her guitar and jumps up on that Corktown stage.
DJ Anomaly (Eric McHenry Brown) hails from the great industrial rust belt of Detroit and fills the airwaves from the stockyards and slaughterhouses of, Chicago when his show streams live via STFU Radio in Portland, Oregon. From the freshwater coast to the Pacific Northwest, the music he spins reflects these locales. Like the pieces and parts of the cattle and cars he has lived among the music is equally eclectic. Want to know more about what sounds come screaming out of the darkness? Then be sure to make his set, when he is done you will understand the true meaning or Garmonbozia.
Details:
LIVE FOR UNICEF ALBUM LAUNCH PARTY
Saturday, March 18 / 8pm doors, 9pm music / $10
Carolyn Striho (Rock/Pop, Indie, Jazz, and Singer/Songwriter)
Jill Jack (Americana, Folk, Country, Rock, and Singer/Songwriter)
Mary McGuire (Indie, Alternative, Americana, and Singer/Songwriter)
DJ Anomoly, eclectic spins
