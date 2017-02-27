News By Tag
Night of Swing Adds "Fun" Into Fundraiser For The Children's Home Network
The Children's Home Network benefits at the Swing Dance for Charity in the historic Fort Harrison, International Religious Retreat for the Church of Scientology.
The 10th floor of the historic Fort Harrison opened at 7pm and welcomed over 40 experienced and fledgling dancers into its Crystal Ballroom. Guests enjoyed a buffet of refreshments and the opportunity to socialize with each other.
Arleene Norman, Manager for Savoy South Dance Hall & Right Step Studios, welcomed guests to the evening's fundraiser and started off with an introductory dance class and short warm-up.
Following this, Jennifer Webb, Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology, thanked guests for attending and introduced the benefiting charity.
Julie Jenkins, Associate Director of Development for The Children's Home Network, informed guests of the organization's mission and its 125th year of service to children and families in need throughout the Tampa Bay region.
The dance floor was opened up and the Fort Harrison's house band set the pace with their set—a mix of standard swing songs and modern music re-vamped with a swing beat.
A cake walk competition was also held with 12 guests vying for three specialty cakes, crafted by one of the Fort Harrison's 5-Star chefs. Three lucky winners took home the prizes: a decadent chocolate mousse cake, a New-York style cheesecake and a rich key lime pie.
Dancing resumed and guests enjoyed the evening until its conclusion at 10pm.
"This is a really fun event to have and it's so beneficial,"
The next dance is scheduled for March 23rd and will benefit the Boy Scouts of America. For more information or to RSVP, please call or email Arleene at 727-564-6847 or msrightstep@
ABOUT THE CHILDREN'S HOME NETWORK:
Established in 1892, The Children's Home went through an extensive rebranding effort designed to mirror the organization's success and transformation over the years. Now a multi-faceted organization, the Children's Home Network serves over 25,000 children and families each year throughout Central Florida through innovative programs and services. For more information please visit Childrenshomenetwork.org
ABOUT THE CHURCH OF SCIENTOLOGY:
The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 165 nations. The Fort Harrison was acquired by the Church of Scientology in 1975. Since its top-to-bottom restoration in 2009, the Church has opened the Fort Harrison to charitable organizations and has hosted over 500 community events. Its facilities are made available to non-profits for their own event. To learn more visit Scientology-
