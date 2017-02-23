 
A look into the new Kickstarter board game and playing cards by The Right of Kings

 
 
Kickstarter Facebook LIVE Launch
Kickstarter Facebook LIVE Launch
MIAMI - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- ROK, a board game that combines intense strategy, memory and diplomacy crowned by a set of collectible playing cards that give character to the playing experience has launched on Kickstarter.

ROK, is a 2 to 4 player game inspired in the millennial struggle between realms to overpower one another in an endless crusade to find the rightful ruler.  The purpose of the game is to reach the Oreka, the medallion of balance. Every round is a crusade where players thrive to assemble their court, build an army and unveil the right King before any other player.

They are introducing two different playing card sets from, Medieval and Renaissance.  Their Medieval set was designed using a color tone according to middle age pigments and maintains a more classic look and feel. Suits are represented in their traditional black and red combination that results in a more antique finish.  The Renaissance set was conceived to enhance the ROK experience. Every suit comes in a different lively color that can easily differentiate the kingdoms. This brings a fresh look without affecting any of the classical elements of the playing set.

Their Kickstarter will go live tonight at 8 p.m. EST and will be available at http://theRightofKings.com.  Join them for their launch event on Facebook LIVE, starting at 7:50 p.m. EST.  Follow them at http://www.facebook.com/therightofkings to be a part of their event.

Contact
Paul Lombardi
***@therightofkings.com
Source:
Email:***@therightofkings.com Email Verified
Tags:Kickstarter, Playing Cards, Board Games
Industry:Hobbies
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
