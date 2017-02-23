News By Tag
Now You Can Save Time and Money When Planning And Booking Your Holiday Travel
If you've spent any time looking at travel guides and travel review websites you'll know that it doesn't take many clicks to end up at a sales page. Usually they are just another link to an online booking platform selling you their own packaged holidays. Well actually they'll be the same as all the other tours because they are pulling the same information from the same wholesalers' databases, just adding their own pictures and tweaking the prices.
So what makes a good unbiased and trusted travel guide? Good local information, drilled down to what to do, where to eat, which restaurants to eat at, what sites to see, the sporting events, cafes, nightlife and all the local detail you would need to make your trip great, all contribute to making a destination travel guide good. But there are many that offer that, until they redirect you to book their hotel connections, and their car hire, and their connected tours. A great travel guide needs to be impartial, provide the information as information not as a sales tool.
So you've now found the best travel guide
Many say the online booking platforms have become dominant in holiday planning and travel booking, but the statistics don't necessarily back that up. Travellers are turning back to booking with travel agents, with 52% of outbound (overseas) holidays being booked through a travel agent; a real-live behind-the-desk person who sells travel. That number is steadily increasing every year (5% p.a.). Travel Agents are your holiday advocates. They work for you to find the best flights, best hotels, best prices and gel it all together. They are also there for you if something goes wrong while you are away. No they probably won't go and water your plants, but they can adjust bookings if your flight gets delayed, or cancelled, or make hotel changes if things aren't working out for you. They are with you before, during, and after your trip; they're building a relationship with you.
Exactly what goes into planning a holiday? Planning a trip really can be time consuming. In fact, about twenty percent of travellers said it took more than five hours to search and book travel online, and that's just the air component. Travel agents, however, make a career out of easing your holiday planning pain. They can take away the stress of vetting the countless options out there, give you the best travel advice, and ensure you find the best option, while saving money.
But there are travel agents and then there are travel agents. You can walk into any travel agency and say you want to go to 'mid-west-far-
So a 'been-there' travel agent can offer insight that an online booking website won't be able to, with local knowledge and on the ground experience. Did you know most travel agents travel? That's one of the attractions to the job. So given their travel industry knowledge and all the on-hand booking tools that they have, and on the ground experience, a travel agent really is your best way to book holiday travel. Remember that if you think you've saved $43.78 of airfares and $18 on hotels you've lost $200 elsewhere on your trip due to lack of knowledge.
But how do you find these "been-there"
If you're going somewhere, there is a travel agent who has been there too.
If you're going somewhere, there is a travel agent who has been there too.
