Output Factory for Adobe InDesign Improves TIFF Image Export
Zevrix Solutions announces Output Factory 1.5.64, a maintenance update to its output automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Output Factory automates printing, exporting and preflighting from InDesign.
The new version makes Output Factory a fully 64-bit native application, thus improving its performance and reducing the likelihood of memory-related errors. In particular, the upgrade to 64-bit architecture eliminates an issue in which blank images were created when exporting oversized InDesign files to hi-res TIFF files. The update also addresses another TIFF related error where blank files were created when exporting to a non-startup volume.
"Output Factory is now a tool in our arsenal we couldn't do without," says Tony Rose, Vice President of Creative Services at Flynn Wright ad agency in Des Moines, Iowa. "Within the first day of use we realized its potential and have incorporated it into several of our workflows. Great product!"
With Output Factory users only need to select InDesign files, adjust workflow settings, and the software will do the rest automatically. Built-in preflighting ensures that no output errors will be left unnoticed. The program supports all popular output formats and offers the following key features:
-Output multiple InDesign files
-Supports print, PDF, PostScript, EPS, TIFF, HTML and other formats
-Export as single pages
-Layer versioning
-Output to several formats at once
-Variable output file names
-Insert InDesign text into output file name
-Automatic preflight
Pricing and Availability:
Output Factory can be purchased from Zevrix website for US$169.95 (Light version $120, Server $700), as well as from authorized resellers and Adobe Exchange. Trial is also available for download. BatchOutput users can upgrade to Output Factory for $85. Output Factory requires Mac OS X 10.6-10.12 and Adobe InDesign CS3-CC 2017. (http://www.zevrix.com/
About Zevrix Solutions
Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics, file delivery and Microsoft Office on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit http://www.zevrix.com.
Contact
Leo Revzin
858-206-0607
***@zevrix.com
