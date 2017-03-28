News By Tag
Ultimate Vitamin Club launches Subscription model for FoodFusion™ Nutrients
The big difference between the Ultimate line of nutrients provided by UVC is the revolutionary FoodFusion™ delivery technology. FoodFusion™ nutrients are vitamins and minerals embedded in a food matrix, without the water and the fiber. In the edible portions of our natural foods, vitamins and minerals are always found in protein complexes. They are never found as isolated pure molecules and they are never found to be embedded to other chemicals. Vitamins and minerals which are present in food are contained within a complexed matrix of proteins + lipids + enzymes + bioflavonoids + trace elements. Professor J Vinson from Scranton University in Pennsylvania has been involved for many years in conducting trials comparing isolated chemicals and FoodFusion™ nutrients. His summary expresses the important elements of this unique and remarkable technology: "FoodFusion™
There is a base Health pack that provides all the nutrients required for foundational health, and will fill any nutritional gaps a person may have. The second pack includes a thermogenic formula and Vitamin D3 to assist in weight management while including the main product, the Ultimate-Multi.
http://www.ultimatevitaminclub.com
Contact
Damon Perry
469-305-2610
***@ultimatevitaminclub.com
