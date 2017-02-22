News By Tag
Nick Nwaogu's Short Story Collection, 'Odd Family Out', Is Now Available in Hardcover and E-book
Originally published on the 20th of last month, in paperback, 'Odd Family Out' is now available in both hardcover and e-book, and available everywhere books are sold.
According to the Author's Note on Amazon, the book is "a collection of twenty-five short stories" written by Nwaogu "during the last months of 2015 and the early months of 2016." Odd Family Out tells the stories of how an extended family, individually, pursued happiness in their own way. The books leaves its readers with unanswered questions, and lets them tell the rest of the story in their own words.
The paperback edition is available for $6.99, while the hardcover and e-book are available for $29.99 and $0.99 respectively.
Odd Family Out starts with the introduction of the writer's mother. "I always knew I came from a very odd family. There was mother—too short, too old-fashion, too simple, and too intelligent for a woman with no University education." He goes on to introduce himself in the following chapter. "And there was me—too short that I had to stand in the front row of every family photograph."
Odd Family Out is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, iBooks, Google Play Books, Kobo, Scribd, Inktera, 24Symbols, and every major online bookstore. The large print edition is scheduled to be published on 7 March 2017.
The author, Nick Nwaogu, was the keynote speaker at the 2012 IT Leaders West Africa Summit in Accra-Ghana, where he gave a thirty-minutes lecture on the role of social media and mobile in developing nations. The computer programmer turned writer is currently writing his next and third book, a new-adult novel, titled 'Lagos Through His Eyes', which is about a young Nigerian girl who leaves her hometown for the city, seeking independence, and eventually finds love. The author's screenplay 'February' is also scheduled to be released this month.
Purchase 'Odd Family Out' on iBooks at: https://itunes.apple.com/
You can also purchase 'Lagos Through His Eyes' (pre-order) on iBooks at: https://itunes.apple.com/
