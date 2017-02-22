 
Detecting, Identifying and Resolving Corporate Crime: What You Need to Know in 2017 LIVE Webcast

 
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Detecting, Identifying and Resolving Corporate Crime: What You Need to Know in 2017 LIVE Webcast. This two-hour event is scheduled on March 23, 2017 at 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM ET.

Event Synopsis:

The rampancy of corporate crimes has been looming over the heads of business firms and corporate investigators for years. As corporate crimes jeopardize a company's reputation and revenue performance, business organizations should place detection, identification and resolution of these corporate criminal offenses in their front burner. The Department of Justice's (DOJ's) issuance of the "Individual Accountability for Corporate Wrongdoing" or the Yates Memo which seeks to boost the number of individuals prosecuted for corporate misconduct has changed the practices among corporate investigators and prosecutors. However, critics believe that the memorandum might expose firms to legal risks and complicate cross-border investigations.

In this two-hour LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an overview of the latest trends; critical issues and best practices in Detecting, Identifying and Resolving Corporate Crime. Speakers will also outline strategies in ensuring compliance with applicable laws.

Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:

• The Yates Memo – An Overview
• Common Corporate Misconduct
• Recent Regulatory Issues
• Possible Implications and Challenges
• Potential Legal Risks
• Best Practices in Detecting, Identifying and Resolving Corporate Crime

Speakers/Faculty Panel

Brian C. Mahoney

Partner

Harris Beach PLLC

Jonathan S. Jeffress

Partner

KaiserDillon PLLC

Donald J. DeGabrielle

Partner

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/risk-and-compl...

About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group, LLC brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.

Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/ for further information and inquiry.
