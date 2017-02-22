News By Tag
Katrina Brittingham, Owner of VentureReady, LLC accepted into Forbes Coaches Council
Forbes Coaches Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Leading Business and Career Coaches
Katrina joins other Forbes Coaches Council members, who are hand-selected, to become part of a curated network of successful peers and get access to a variety of exclusive benefits and resources, including the opportunity to submit thought leadership articles and short tips on industry-related topics for publishing on Forbes.com.
Forbes Councils combines an innovative, high-touch approach to community management perfected by the team behind Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) with the extensive resources and global reach of Forbes. As a result, Forbes Council members get access to the people, benefits and expertise they need to grow their businesses — and a dedicated member concierge who acts as an extension of their own team, providing personalized one-on-one support.
"I am excited about joining this prestigious organization with a community of like-minded professionals who will add great value to both me and my clients. I am truly honored to be accepted into an organization that will help VentureReady, LLC further cement its leadership role within my community as well as the resume writing and career coaching industry."
Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, says, "We are honored to welcome Katrina into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world."
Katrina Brittingham is master level business and accounting professional, certified professional resume writer, and gold designated career coach. She is board member for The National Resume Writer's Association. She is featured in "Modernize Your Resume," various career-related, and online blogs/publications. Incorporating her business acumen Katrina sought after as an expert in resume writing, LinkedIn profiles, interview readiness, and job search strategies. Katrina is the owner of VentureReady LLC (https://www.ventureready.net/
About Forbes Councils
Forbes partnered with the founders of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) to launch Forbes Councils, invitation-only communities for world-class business professionals in a variety of industries. Members, who are hand-selected by each Council's community team, receive personalized introductions to each other based on their specific needs and gain access to a wide range of business benefits and services, including best-in-class concierge teams, personalized connections, peer-to-peer learning, a business services marketplace, and the opportunity to share thought leadership content on Forbes.com. For more information about Forbes CoachesCouncil, visit https://forbescoachescouncil.com/
Media Contact
Katrina Brittingham
VentureReady LLC
1-888-712-4956
***@ventureready.net
