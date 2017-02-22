 
Best-selling author, National Elevator Pitch Competition winner to speak at ISU

 
 
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Author, business coach and keynote speaker, Chris Westfall is the US National Elevator Pitch Champion. His business strategies have created multi-million dollar revenues on four continents, transforming global brands and launching businesses. He provides workshops and keynote presentations to Fortune 100 companies, entrepreneurs, non-profit organizations, universities and businesses across a wide variety of industries.

Westfall will deliver a speaking seminar tailored to his book, "The NEW Elevator Pitch" at Indiana State University at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28.  The event is open to the public. Admission is free.

Published books by Westfall include: "The NEW Elevator Pitch", "BulletProof Branding" and "The Millennial CEO." A reception and book-signing will immediately follow Westfall's presentation.  During this time, hosts will offer free refreshments and a limited number of Westfall's books to attendees.

"Value starts with your story," Westfall said. "That's my focus: creating a more powerful conversation, in a way that's authentic, clear and compelling.

The seminar comes just weeks before the first-ever Scott College of Business' Sales and Negotiations Center Elevator Pitch Competition on Friday, April 7. The competition is open to all ISU students. Westfall's visit will help kick off this inaugural event.

"Teaching our students to give good elevator pitches is a vital skill when they are out competing for jobs," David Fleming, Director of the Sales and Negotiations Center said. "It is a skill that can benefit any student regardless of major or career plan."

The seminar, reception and events surrounding Westfall's visit are possible by contributions from the following grants and donors: ISU College of Arts & Sciences grant, Experiential Learning and Community Engagement grant, ISU Career Center, ISU Scott College of Business, ISU Department of Communication, Open Education Resource grant, Center for Student Success, University College and Launch Terre Haute.

"I am very thankful for the college-wide contributions for this event," said Jennifer Mullen communication instructor. "With such overwhelming support, this event is sure to benefit the masses. Through the generous funding provided by various campus units, we are able to provide an engaging seminar that is open to the public and is free."

Link to event details: https://www.indstate.edu/event/chris-westfall
