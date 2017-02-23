 
Industry News





Genesis Gaming title "Mirror Magic" Returns to Players now through the Quickfire Network

Mirrored Pays make for enchanting gameplay in this magical video slot from Genesis Gaming
 
 
003-MirrorMagic_MailChimp_Banner
003-MirrorMagic_MailChimp_Banner
 
LONDON - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Genesis Gaming is excited to announce the release of its popular title Mirror Magic on the Quickfire Network. Utilising our paytable shifting Mirrored Pays mechanic, Royals magically transform to become high paying Pic symbols in this HTML5, 25 line game. The story of this innovative game mechanic is told through a magical rags to riches tale featuring Victorian-era paupers who are revealed to be medieval nobility.

Mirror Magic draws players into its world through superb gameplay, a brooding atmosphere, haunting music, and immersive background effects. When three or more Gypsy Sorceress Scatters appear, the player will be rewarded up to twenty free spins featuring Mirrored Pays, where low paying Royals pay like their paytable mirrors, yet high paying Pics still pay high. The poor beggars and servants transform to reveal their true identity and pay like royalty.

"Mirror Magic is a very exciting and entertaining game, with so much anticipation in the Mirrored Pays free spins feature where players will be on the lookout for and eagerly awaiting some high paying winning combinations" said James Watson, Director of European Sales for Genesis Gaming. "This game suits both the true gambler and the casual, entertainment driven player, and we can't wait for it to go live."

To play a demo of Mirror Magic and for more information:http://gen-game.com/slot-games/mirror-magic-games-details/

Watch the gameplay highlights of Mirror Magic in our short trailer: https://youtu.be/iahr_FN2D_Y



About Genesis Gaming

As a key supplier of slot content to the most prominent manufacturers and operators in the casino gaming industry, Genesis Gaming has built its reputation on providing casino gaming content that maximizes revenue for our customers. With 200+ video slot games produced, Genesis has world-class game designers and develops games for all digital platforms whether they are land-based, online or mobile, and for real-money or social gaming play.  More information on Genesis can be found at: www.gen-game.com

James Watson
***@gen-game.com
Email:***@gen-game.com
Posted By:***@gen-game.com Email Verified
