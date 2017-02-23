News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Genesis Gaming title "Mirror Magic" Returns to Players now through the Quickfire Network
Mirrored Pays make for enchanting gameplay in this magical video slot from Genesis Gaming
Mirror Magic draws players into its world through superb gameplay, a brooding atmosphere, haunting music, and immersive background effects. When three or more Gypsy Sorceress Scatters appear, the player will be rewarded up to twenty free spins featuring Mirrored Pays, where low paying Royals pay like their paytable mirrors, yet high paying Pics still pay high. The poor beggars and servants transform to reveal their true identity and pay like royalty.
"Mirror Magic is a very exciting and entertaining game, with so much anticipation in the Mirrored Pays free spins feature where players will be on the lookout for and eagerly awaiting some high paying winning combinations"
To play a demo of Mirror Magic and for more information:
Watch the gameplay highlights of Mirror Magic in our short trailer: https://youtu.be/
About Genesis Gaming
As a key supplier of slot content to the most prominent manufacturers and operators in the casino gaming industry, Genesis Gaming has built its reputation on providing casino gaming content that maximizes revenue for our customers. With 200+ video slot games produced, Genesis has world-class game designers and develops games for all digital platforms whether they are land-based, online or mobile, and for real-money or social gaming play. More information on Genesis can be found at: www.gen-game.com
Contact
James Watson
***@gen-game.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse