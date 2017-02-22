News By Tag
Spring Boutique Vendor and Craft Show to Benefit Montville Pet Parents
Shoppers will find candles, chocolate, crochet Items,fudge, jewelry, kitchen Items, pet Items, educational, local specialty & packaged foods, seasonal & home decor Items, crafts & gifts, kid's items, health & beauty items, fashionable clothing & accessories.
Feeling lucky? Basket Raffle! Baskets are filled with gift certificates from local restaurants and business. (winner need not be present)
WHEN: April 1, 2017 , 10am-3pm
WHERE: Montville Senior House. 356 Rte 202 Montville , NJ
(next to public safety building)
For more information email Nancy at nshearts@optonline.net or call/text at 201-247-1460.
Can't get the event but would like to make a tax deductible donation to help the animals? Visit our website www.montvillepetparents.org or mail your donation to: Montville Pet Parents, PO Box 231, Pine Brook, NJ 07068
Proceeds will be used to for medical care and spay/neuter for the homeless pets at the Montville Animal Shelter and for completing the dog isolation area.
http://www.montvillepetparents.org
