February 2017
Spring Boutique Vendor and Craft Show to Benefit Montville Pet Parents

 
 
springdog
springdog
MONTVILLE, N.J. - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- A perfect place to shop for Spring Holidays, Mother's Day, Teacher's gifts, your favorite someone or a little something for yourself (or furry friend) while knowing you will also be helping homeless pets.

Shoppers will find candles, chocolate, crochet Items,fudge, jewelry, kitchen Items, pet Items, educational, local specialty & packaged foods, seasonal & home decor Items, crafts & gifts, kid's items, health & beauty items, fashionable clothing & accessories.

Feeling lucky? Basket Raffle! Baskets are filled with gift certificates from local restaurants and business. (winner need not be present)

WHEN: April 1, 2017 , 10am-3pm
WHERE: Montville Senior House. 356 Rte 202 Montville , NJ
(next to public safety building)

For more information email Nancy at nshearts@optonline.net or call/text at 201-247-1460.

Can't get the event but would like to make a tax deductible donation to help the animals? Visit our website www.montvillepetparents.org or mail your donation to: Montville Pet Parents, PO Box 231, Pine Brook, NJ 07068

Proceeds will be used to for medical care and spay/neuter for the homeless pets at the Montville Animal Shelter and for completing the dog isolation area.

http://www.montvillepetparents.org
Source:Montville Pet Parents, Inc
Tags:Pets, Vendor, Craft
Industry:Event
Location:Montville - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
