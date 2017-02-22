Spring Boutique Vendor and Craft Show to Benefit Montville Pet Parents

springdog

End

-- A perfect place to shop for Spring Holidays, Mother's Day, Teacher's gifts, your favorite someone or a little something for yourself (or furry friend) while knowing you will also be helping homeless pets.Shoppers will find candles, chocolate, crochet Items,fudge, jewelry, kitchen Items, pet Items, educational, local specialty & packaged foods, seasonal & home decor Items, crafts & gifts, kid's items, health & beauty items, fashionable clothing & accessories.Feeling lucky? Basket Raffle! Baskets are filled with gift certificates from local restaurants and business. (winner need not be present)WHEN: April 1, 2017 , 10am-3pmWHERE: Montville Senior House. 356 Rte 202 Montville , NJ(next to public safety building)For more information email Nancy at nshearts@optonline.net or call/text at 201-247-1460.Can't get the event but would like to make a tax deductible donation to help the animals? Visit our website www.montvillepetparents.org or mail your donation to: Montville Pet Parents, PO Box 231, Pine Brook, NJ 07068Proceeds will be used to for medical care and spay/neuter for the homeless pets at the Montville Animal Shelter and for completing the dog isolation area.