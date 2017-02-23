Charles Barnett of Bar-Mar Entertainment and Investments, LLC. Joins Forces With C&J Entertainment

College Jam Tour Kicks off This Spring. First Two Shows are Scheduled for April in Arizona.

-- This consolidation is part of an initiative which will coincide with financing commitments and the extension of venues and business relationships expanding to both Arizona and California. Mr. Charles Barnett and Mr. Johnny Castellanos are spear heading these efforts.The entertainment companies have recently negotiated initial terms for financing with Dubai Investment Group. The entertainment company has plans to open more upscale nightclubs and high end restaurants in not only Houston, but Arizona and California.This effort will allow upcoming events to be finalized, which will include, 24 total events with Pace entertainment at the new Smart Financial Center in Sugar Land, Texas.C&J has 124 college campus venue dates which will span major college campuses all around the United States. The first concerts are currently booked at Arizona State University and Arizona University on April 28 and 29respectively.The long term objectives of this combined effort will include and not be limited to the following:To have peer-approved audited financials done. Including a projected gross revenue of over $150,000,000 annually. Once this is completed, the intent is to do and Initial Public Offering which will include being listed on a major U.S capital market exchange. We feel that this will be a reasonable next step to the over all combined company objectives.