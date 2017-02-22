News By Tag
The Mark Travel Corporation Inducts Prestige Travel Systems into 500 Club Program
The Mark Travel Corporation's elite program that recognizes sales & service achievements inducts Prestige Travel Systems from Tampa, FL into it's 500 Club Program.
The 500 Club is a program based on relationships, recognition and rewards for travel agents who have had outstanding sales and service achievements in the last year. 500 Club agents have shown an expertise in working with our brands and the products offered to consumers to ensure an unforgettable vacation experience.
The Mark Travel Corporation was founded by a travel agent and believes that when a customer goes to a 500 Club agency they will receive exceptional service and expertise during their entire vacation experience.
"Travel agents are vacation experts. They have experienced the destinations and resorts and will give you the best advice in the industry. The 500 Club is comprised of travel professionals who are experts in booking our products and should be your first call when planning a vacation," said Mike Going, President of Funjet Vacations.
"We are thrilled that Prestige Travel Systemsis a part of our exclusive 500 Club Program." said Going. "We are committed to travel agents, and pleased to be able to show our appreciation of their ongoing support."
Prestige Travel Systems: "We are very proud and honored to receive this prestigious award from The Mark Travel Corporation. As a member of the Tampa Bay business community, we offer many unique travel products such as a Home Travel Agent Program and Incentive Travel programs, along, of course, with traditional retail travel expertise. This diversity and fun approach to travel is what separates us from other travel agencies and web-based travel companies. We do things a little different and that is purely the client's gain. We are so happy to be in this elite group! So, we cordially invite those who have not used us before to Travel with Prestige! Welcome back to how travel should be booked."
About The Mark Travel Corporation:
The Mark Travel Corporation was founded in 1974 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A La Macchia Enterprises (LME) company, The Mark Travel Corporation owns and manages several respected vacation brands, including Funjet Vacations, TNT Vacations, Blue Sky Tours, United Vacations, Southwest Vacations® and more. For additional information, visit www.marktravel.com.
Contact
Scott LaScala
***@goprestigetravel.com
