 
News By Tag
* March
* Downtown Los Angeles
* Science
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Science
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322


March for Science Los Angeles to take place on April 22 in downtown Los Angeles

Over 50,000 people are anticipated to march from Pershing Square Park to City Hall in support of science
 
 
March for Science Los Angeles
March for Science Los Angeles
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
March
Downtown Los Angeles
Science

Industry:
Science

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
Events

LOS ANGELES - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The March for Science Los Angeles will take place on April 22, 2017 (Earth Day), beginning at 9:00am at Pershing Square Park in downtown Los Angeles. Marchers will then make their way to City Hall. So far, over 13,000 people have pledged to march, while nearly 50,000 others have expressed their interest in participating. These numbers include scientists, educators, students, advocates, and community leaders. They will unite as a diverse, nonpartisan group to call on policymakers to champion and fund science that upholds the common good and to advocate for evidence-based policies in the public interest at the local, state, and national levels.

The March is one of over 300 independent satellite marches of the national March for Science in Washington, DC, happening the same day. While sharing the broad goals the national March, the March for Science Los Angeles further asserts that the ample and diverse assemblage of scientists in Southern California is an important driver of its economic growth, a protector of its resources, and a boon to the health of its citizens.

The organizers of March for Science Los Angeles are a team of over 50 dedicated volunteers with diverse backgrounds and expertise—from organic chemistry to business management.  The organizers cite the increasing mistrust of science, disregard of evidence in decision-making, and emergent lack of transparency in federally-funded research communications as the impetus for planning the March.

"This will very likely be the largest assembly of scientists and science advocates in history. We aim to utilize the momentum of this march to strengthen evidence-based policy decisions," says Alex Bradley, the Lead Organizer of the March for Science Los Angeles and a molecular biologist. "This march will draw out typically introverted, politically averse academics and stakeholders of all kinds to literally shout their support for science and the necessity of its findings in informing policy decisions."

By bringing scientists, advocates, and members of the public together for an interactive event, the March also aims to put real faces and voices to the concern for science-based policymaking. "Showing that members of the scientific community are 'people first, scientists second' will help foster public engagement with science," says Jennifer Wheeler, Program Director of the March.

The Women's March Los Angeles Foundation has endorsed the March for Science Los Angeles. "We are proud to endorse the March for Science. We have seen the power of activating citizens to come forward and stand up for what they believe in and are happy to help with this mission that benefits us all," says Emiliana Guereca, Co-Executive Director of the Women's March Los Angeles Foundation. The WMLA Foundation will provide logistics support for the March for Science Los Angeles. The Women's March brought over 750,000 participants to downtown Los Angeles in January that resulted in a day of positivity, activism, and zero violence.

Other organizations endorsing the March include Earth Day Network, Sigma Xi, 500 Woman Scientists, the Union of Concerned Scientists, the American Association of University Professors, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and the American Indian Science and Engineering Society.

Following the March, the organizers plan to host a series of science outreach programs and events--such as campaigns and public workshops--focused on the scientific issues most critical to the health and environment of Southern California.

###

March for Science Los Angeles (http://www.marchforsciencela.com) celebrates the crucial roles science plays in driving our economic growth, preserving our environment, and protecting the health of our citizens. We unite as a diverse, nonpartisan group to call for policymakers to champion and fund science that upholds the common good and to advocate for evidence-based policies in the public interest at the local, state, and national levels.

Media Contact
Rebecca Fuoco, MPH
Director of Media Relations
media.marchforsciencela@gmail.com
End
Source:March for Science Los Angeles
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:March, Downtown Los Angeles, Science
Industry:Science
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share