Civil Air Patrol's 399th Composite Squadron changes command
Captain Jenkins appointed commander of Civil Air Patrol's 399th Composite Squadron located in Danbury, Connecticut. By Major Peter Milano, Civil Air Patrol, 399th Composite Squadron, Public Affairs.
Jenkins joined Civil Air Patrol in May 2012, initially serving with the New Fairfield Cadet Squadron (CT-801) and then transferring to the 399th Composite Squadron (CT-042) in June of 2012. "My interest in Civil Air Patrol started with Winter Storm Alfred in October 2011 when my son, Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Jenkins, asked me to help with New Fairfield shelter operations during the storm. Kevin joined Civil Air Patrol in March and I followed shortly behind him. I found this was a good way to spend quality time with my son and became involved myself," said Jenkins.
Jenkins jumped directly into Civil Air Patrol specialty track training and has effectively served in multiple duty positions, concurrently with the New Fairfield Cadet Squadron, 399th Composite Squadron, Western Connecticut Group and Connecticut Wing. He's a qualified communications, logistics, professional development, transportation, and testing officer. He's been Director of Communications and Assistant Professional Development Officer at Connecticut Wing, and Deputy Commander for Seniors at the 399th since April 2015. Jenkins also holds Civil Air Patrol emergency services ratings as mission staff, ground team and aircrew member.
Training and experience resulted in Jenkins taking a vigorous approach to the positions he's held in Civil Air Patrol. "As Director of Communications I completely revamped the entire department, with emphasis covering high frequency and very high frequency operations, equipment repair, reinvigorating communications training and generating interest in radios among cadets," remarked Jenkins. He also implemented improved training protocols for senior members as Director of Professional Development.
Jenkins attended four Connecticut Wing Encampments from 2012-2016, holding various positions. "I've been a staff member in Assistant Services, Services Mentor and Safety Departments, and was Deputy Commander in 2016," said Jenkins, "and have been appointed as the 2017 Connecticut Wing Encampment Commander as well." Jenkins is also an active participant and trainer in squadron activities and Connecticut Wing training exercises.
Civil Air Patrol acknowledges Jenkins' dedication. He was awarded the 2014 Connecticut Wing Communications Officer of the Year and 2014 Northeast Region Logistics Officer of the Year, received two achievement awards and four Commander's Commendations.
Jenkins goals include increasing the number of active senior members and continued revival of the emergency services program. "I am honored and humbled in being asked to take command of the 399th Composite Squadron. I have big shoes to fill and plan to continue the great work of my predecessors,"
Members of the 399th Composite Squadron meet on Tuesday's from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Danbury Municipal Airport, 21 Miry Brook Road, Danbury, CT. For additional information contact 399th Public Affairs at pao@399cap.org.
Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, is the newest member of the Air Force's Total Force, which consists of regular Air Force, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve, along with Air Force retired military and civilian employees. Civil Air Patrol, in its Total Force role, operates a fleet of 550 aircraft and performs about 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 78 lives annually. Civil Air Patrol's 56,000 members nationwide also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. Its members additionally play a leading role in aerospace education and serve as mentors to more than 24,000 young people currently participating in the Civil Air Patrol cadet program. Performing missions for America for the past 75 years, Civil Air Patrol received the Congressional Gold Medal in 2014 in honor of the heroic efforts of its World War II veterans. Civil Air Patrol also participates in Wreaths Across America, an initiative to remember, honor and teach about the sacrifices of U.S. military veterans.
