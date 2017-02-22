Black Tie Moving Announces New Partnership With the Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies

-- Black Tie Moving is proud to announce a new partnership with the Memphis Grizzlies. The affiliation will see them become the team's official moving company, and help to broaden their consumer outreach across the Mid-South region.For over a half-decade, Black Tie has built a robust network of moving professionals and state-of-the-art resources with the sole motivation of delivering comprehensive, full-service luxury moving services to Tennessee residents. The Black Tie team is immensely excited about the market expansion opportunities that will result from a partnership with the Grizzlies organization, especially when it comes to building customer awareness of our highly personalized, conscientious relocation services.Black Tie will deliver unique promotional messages that emphasize the rare-to-find luxury relocation services that have elevated the company above the competition in the Mid-South and across the country."We are thrilled to engage Black Tie Moving in marketing partnership,"said Anthony Macri, Vice President of Partnership Marketing for the Grizzlies. "Their commitment to excellent customer service and dedication to a professional, hard-working approach mirrors our own. Grizzlies fans have grown accustomed to the kind of above-and-beyond level of effort their team provides on the court, and that same attitude is reflected in the approach Black Tie Moving takes on the job."Through this partnership, Black Tie intends to forge strong brand integration with a franchise whose values and track record for success mirrors their own. Black Tie's team of relocation professionals showcase the same high level of performance as the Grizzlies team, whose leave-it-on-the-court energy and effort make every game at FedExForum a can't-miss event.The most fundamental tie between Black Tie Moving and the Memphis Grizzlies, though, is the shared belief that clear foresight and extensive planning lead to a winning result, whether it's a game-clinching buzzer beater or a team of expert Memphis movers completing a long-distance relocation on time and on budget.Founded in 2012, Black Tie Moving has experienced unrivaled growth and publicity over a short period of time. Serving a number of major cities—from Memphis to Los Angeles to Dallas-Fort Worth and Atlanta—Black Tie has become known as a premier luxury relocation provider that rolls out the red carpet for each of its clients. This deep commitment to quality, accommodating service is why Black Tie is consistently rated as a top mover by the most trusted reviewer platforms, including Yelp, Angie's List, and the Better Business Bureau. Black Tie movers have also been widely publicized on television, including appearances on Bravo Network's show,