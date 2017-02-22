News By Tag
Black Tie Moving Announces New Partnership With the Memphis Grizzlies
Black Tie will deliver unique promotional messages that emphasize the rare-to-find luxury relocation services that have elevated the company above the competition in the Mid-South and across the country.
"We are thrilled to engage Black Tie Moving in marketing partnership,"
Through this partnership, Black Tie intends to forge strong brand integration with a franchise whose values and track record for success mirrors their own. Black Tie's team of relocation professionals showcase the same high level of performance as the Grizzlies team, whose leave-it-on-
The most fundamental tie between Black Tie Moving and the Memphis Grizzlies, though, is the shared belief that clear foresight and extensive planning lead to a winning result, whether it's a game-clinching buzzer beater or a team of expert Memphis movers completing a long-distance relocation on time and on budget.
About Black Tie Moving: Founded in 2012, Black Tie Moving has experienced unrivaled growth and publicity over a short period of time. Serving a number of major cities—from Memphis to Los Angeles to Dallas-Fort Worth and Atlanta—Black Tie has become known as a premier luxury relocation provider that rolls out the red carpet for each of its clients. This deep commitment to quality, accommodating service is why Black Tie is consistently rated as a top mover by the most trusted reviewer platforms, including Yelp, Angie's List, and the Better Business Bureau. Black Tie movers have also been widely publicized on television, including appearances on Bravo Network's show, Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles.
