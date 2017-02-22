 
Industry News





Santa Barbara Offices of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties No. 1 in Home Sales

 
 
Listed Under

MONTECITO, Calif. - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The four Santa Barbara County offices of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties have reason to be proud: Just released data from Trendgraphix Inc. reveals that with 1,100 properties sold in 2016, the combined offices finished No. 1 in total home sales among all competitors in the county.

"Our fantastic agents outperformed the closest runner-up by 377 properties, making us No 1. In total units sold and total sales volume, which reached more than $1.486 billion," said Kyle Kemp, manager of the Santa Barbara, Montecito, Montecito South, and Santa Ynez Valley offices.

"In addition, Daniel Encell of our Montecito office was No. 1 in the Santa Barbara MLS for sales volume, and the team led by Michael Calcagno and Nancy Hamilton in our Montecito South office was No. 1 in the MLS for units sold. We are so grateful to all our immensely talented Santa Barbara County agents, who always go the extra mile to ensure their clients goals are fulfilled in every transaction."

"I am very proud to be a part of the No. 1 real estate company in Santa Barbara, and the No. 1 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices company in California," said Daniel, referring to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties' sales leadership position within the state.

"We are so grateful to have met this meaningful milestone," Michael and Nancy said. "It's all been possible by aligning with our core mission statement of providing our clients with our knowledge and expertise, as well as delivering approachable, authentic, and comprehensive customer service. It's really our clients who have made us No. 1, and we continue to be grateful for the continued trust and support we've received."

Considering buying or selling a home in Santa Barbara County? Stop by our offices in Santa Barbara, Montecito, or Santa Ynez Valley, and any of our agents will be glad to update you on market conditions and show you around  the area. Or contact Kyle Kemp at 805-570-1482 to be introduced to an agent who will help you achieve your real estate goals.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports nearly 3,000 sales associates in more than 60 offices spanning the Central Coast to San Diego. In 2016, our expert agents assisted nearly 12,500 customers in selling or buying a home, with a total closed volume of more than $12.5 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. For more information, visit http://www.bhhscalifornia.com. To learn about career opportunities, call 858-523-4940.

