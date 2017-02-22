News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Santa Barbara Offices of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties No. 1 in Home Sales
"Our fantastic agents outperformed the closest runner-up by 377 properties, making us No 1. In total units sold and total sales volume, which reached more than $1.486 billion," said Kyle Kemp, manager of the Santa Barbara, Montecito, Montecito South, and Santa Ynez Valley offices.
"In addition, Daniel Encell of our Montecito office was No. 1 in the Santa Barbara MLS for sales volume, and the team led by Michael Calcagno and Nancy Hamilton in our Montecito South office was No. 1 in the MLS for units sold. We are so grateful to all our immensely talented Santa Barbara County agents, who always go the extra mile to ensure their clients goals are fulfilled in every transaction."
"I am very proud to be a part of the No. 1 real estate company in Santa Barbara, and the No. 1 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices company in California,"
"We are so grateful to have met this meaningful milestone," Michael and Nancy said. "It's all been possible by aligning with our core mission statement of providing our clients with our knowledge and expertise, as well as delivering approachable, authentic, and comprehensive customer service. It's really our clients who have made us No. 1, and we continue to be grateful for the continued trust and support we've received."
Considering buying or selling a home in Santa Barbara County? Stop by our offices in Santa Barbara, Montecito, or Santa Ynez Valley, and any of our agents will be glad to update you on market conditions and show you around the area. Or contact Kyle Kemp at 805-570-1482 to be introduced to an agent who will help you achieve your real estate goals.
About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports nearly 3,000 sales associates in more than 60 offices spanning the Central Coast to San Diego. In 2016, our expert agents assisted nearly 12,500 customers in selling or buying a home, with a total closed volume of more than $12.5 billion.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. For more information, visit http://www.bhhscalifornia.com. To learn about career opportunities, call 858-523-4940.
Contact
Glenn Grant
***@bhhscal.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse