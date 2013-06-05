Bakery Congress 2017 Trade Show & Conference Registration Open Now!

Only baking industry trade show & conference in Canada. Join baking & food industry professionals from retail, in-store & commercial bakeries, grocery stores, cafes, restaurants & foodservice.

Bakery Congress 2017

AHMED Mutaher

9054050288

AHMED Mutaher
9054050288
amutaher@baking.ca

Baking Association of Canada's event Bakery Congress 2017 returns to Vancouver BC this April 23rd and 24th after 4 years. Attendee registration is open now at www.baking.caThe event promises to be bigger and better this year at the downtown Vancouver Convention Centre East – Hall B with almost 50,000 sq. ft. of exhibit space. The trade show floor is the place to see products in action and meet the people behind them. For two days the representatives from bakeries (Commercial, retail & in-store), food service (restaurants, cafes, pizzerias) and grocery chains will have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with the people who truly understand the bakery business.Bakery Congress provides a host of opportunities for bakers to connect with new and current suppliers, discover new trends and products while staying on top of what is happening in our dynamic baking industry.The conference program provides numerous topics designed to assist baking industry leaders:• Employing Millennials:Today's Challenges with Tomorrow Leaders• Successful Retailing in Today's Bakery Market• What's Happening and Where Do We Go from Here• Responding to the Changing Demands of Today & TomorrowBakery Congress is also about offering networking and social B to B business opportunities. The BAC BC Chapter is therefore delighted to present An Evening at the Historic Terminal City Club, the premiere social and networking event for the Sunday evening. This is a perfect occasion to meet up with old friends and be introduced to new ones.As a special feature we have added a new baked goods Demonstration Area on the Trade Show Floor that will offer hourly presentations featuring the students of baking programs from Vancouver Island University and Vancouver Community College, along with special guests.To register to attend please visit www.baking.ca