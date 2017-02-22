 
SKILLOGIC launches DevOps Certification Training in Bangalore

 
 
BANGALORE, India - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- SKILLOGIC never requires much of introduction for its immense popularity of being most sought training service to revamp the IT skills by many individuals throughout the globe. Started its first step in the year 2010, SKILLOGIC have seen immense growth in a short span of time and have achieved its top position as a leading global professional training provider now. If you dwell on the reasons of "why SKILLOGIC is preferred as a first choice by many IT aspirants?" it comes up with not only one but many reasons. The reasons are, SKILLOGIC's global presents gives a better exposure level on global requirements, a guaranteed specialisation in project related courses, effective class room and virtual training, high quality and industry oriented training materials and knowledgeable trainers who never misses to discuss the latest industry practises. That is why, choosing SKILLOGIC would definitely boom one's IT career.

Being a global leader in IT consulting and professional certification training, SKILLOGIC is ready to launch its first move of DevOps certification in Bangalore. It is indeed an exciting news for many IT professionals and individuals residing in Bangalore, who are aspiring to enhance their IT skills in this latest and most demanding Concept.

Sometimes, when we clip on two IT departments it ends up with immense benefits. One such beneficiary concept is DevOps, which is a collaboration of Software development and Information Technology Operations. DevOps is a wonderful platform which enhances a reliable environment where building, testing, and releasing a software can happen pretty fast.

Picking a DevOps training is a perfect choice to learn and discover more on this popular and new IT concept.  Isn't it more important that you need to knock at the right door? Absolutely, DevOps training certification from a renowned certified provider like SKILLOGIC is the perfect move to climb on the success ladder of your IT career.

For details about DevOps training in Bangalore please visit: http://in.skillogic.com/devops-training/devops-certificat...


WHY SKILLOGIC?

Are you thinking why you need to choose Skillogic Knowledge Solutions for DevOps training? Here are the factors.

Globally Accredited

Blended Learning Model

Case Study Approach

Experienced Trainers

24 X 7 Customer Care

For more details visit: http://in.skillogic.com/

