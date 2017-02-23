News By Tag
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Return to Waco, TX to Headline Heart Of Texas Airshow
United State Air Force Thunderbirds military jet demonstration team perform for the Heart Of Texas Airshow Waco March 18-19 at Texas State Technical College airport for only performance in North and Central Texas this year.
"We are thrilled to have the USAF Thunderbirds return to Waco" stated Airshow President Debby Standefer. "No more than 20 air shows in the country receive this honor and we are so proud to share this patriotic opportunity with the people of Central and North Texas as well as those throughout the State, and to further our mission to honor our military and inspire our youth to be involved in aviation and to stay in school and further their education as they reach for their dreams.
Capt. Erik Gonsalves, Thunderbird #8/Advance Pilot/Narrator said, "The 2017 Thunderbirds are so excited to be returning the Heart Of Texas Airshow in Waco! We are looking forward to flying for you as we showcase the pride, precision, and professionalism of YOUR United States Air Force!"
TSTC Waco Provost Adam Hutchison states, "TSTC is thrilled to welcome the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds back to Waco and to our college. With our campus history as a USAF base and our nationally-recognized collegiate aviation programs, TSTC is a unique link to the state's aviation history, and hosting the Heart of Texas Airshow allows us to share it with Central Texas. The Thunderbirds represent the very best in aviation precision and professionalism, and they're an inspiration to everyone at every show. It's going to be a great event for our community."
The Heart Of Texas Airshow has grown quickly to one of the three top civilian air shows in the State of Texas receiving commendations from state and military officials. The event promises to provide something for all ages and interests in an action packed day of fun. Experience thrilling entertainment with your United States military teams, the iconic B-17 Flying Fortress, A-26 Invader, T-28 formation aerobatic team Trojan Phlyers, Sea Fury Reno Air Race pilot Stew Dawson, Greg Koontz comedy routines and daring feats of aviation that promises edge of your seat excitement! Flights will be available to the public in many of these historic warbirds and helicopters. Don't stay on the ground, get in the Air! Wander through concessions of delicious foods, many exhibits, vendors and activities for kids of all ages including a large kids area. There is so much to see and do in the air and on the ground! Bring the whole family, you will love it!
Debby Standefer said "we are so excited to return to Texas State Technical College and their airport, previously James Connally AFB, with a tremendous event this year and to show off the TSTC state of the art Aviation and Aerospace Division as well as many of the departments and programs TSTC offers. Baylor University Aviation Sciences will also be on hand as a sponsor of the Air Show and to celebrate their 25th anniversary and partnership with TSTC. Waco is strongly focused on aviation with its own Aviation Business Alliance. We bring attention to and support aviation and education in Waco."
The Airshow honors our military. There will be many exhibits to experience including the largest Air Force exhibit, Performance Lab, interactive exhibit with many challenges and its own F-16, and static aircraft of all sizes military and civilian. Opening Ceremonies at the start of the air show will be action packed including dignitaries, honor guards and skydivers!
The attendance this event garners not only locally, but from spectators throughout central Texas and from Dallas to Houston gives us the ability to showcase and promote the cities of Waco, Lacy-Lakeview and TSTC while at the same time becoming an important revenue source for the area via lodging, retail and food sales in town through the weekend. Airshows have a tremendous impact on the public and the economy with the ability to reach all demographics and cross all lifestyles,"
