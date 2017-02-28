News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Announces Northeast Expansion with New Jersey Teamsters FC
UPSL Northeast Conference Adds New Jersey-Based Club for Spring 2018
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "New Jersey Teamsters FC is an exciting addition to the UPSL as the club brings a vast network of talents to the league and our Northeast Conference. Mr. Geraldino is a skilled negotiator and contract writer, and will absolutely move New Jersey Teamsters FC in a positive and productive direction. We can't wait to see what this team can be because the market is there. We wish New Jersey Teamsters FC the very best of luck as they continue to build toward their debut in the 2018 season."
New Jersey Teamsters FC is led by Owner Alex Geraldino and Director of Marketing Sibrena Stowe Geraldino.
Geraldino, 45, is a federal procurement officer and a registered intermediary for U.S. Soccer and FIFA. After a brief American football career that took him to NFL Europe and Germany, Geraldino returned to the United States, earned an MBA and went to work building a career in government and sports.
New Jersey Teamsters FC Alex Geraldino said, "It's all about giving back. Not just for those players as a way to move forward, but to any kid that would like to pursue a professional career. We want to build a successful franchise in the Northeast region. The northeast is really untapped, there's a lot of potential here and a lot of talent. It's just a matter of putting out the right product, and marketing properly."
With resources, experience and connections at a tipping point, Geraldino made the decision to join the UPSL based upon his own extensive research.
"We are tying everything together so that when it's time to hit the ground running in Spring of '18 we'll be ready to go," Geraldino said. "Now it's time to find the right facility that will give us the right base and honor the players and the game."
The team is exploring its venue options in order to comply with the UPSL's Minimum Standards. The club will announce later its tryout dates and upcoming schedule that will include friendlies and exhibitions in Fall 2017.
About New Jersey Teamsters FC
New Jersey Teamsters FC is an American Soccer club currently based in Bayonne, N.J., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. New Jersey Teamsters FC will compete in the UPSL's Northeast Conference.
Founded in 2017, New Jersey Teamsters FC will participate in the qualifying round for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
Sibrena Stowe Geraldino
Direct: 929-341-0354
Email: info@njteamstersfc.com
Website: NJTeamstersFC.com
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado and New York. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
