Resort-style pool at Hammock Cove is complete
Distinctive townhomes, vacation-style amenities at a great value
The 3,000-acre Gateway Greens neighborhood offers schools, a business park, nature preserves, miles of jogging, biking and hiking paths, soccer and baseball fields, playgrounds and a dog park. Hammock Cove residents may purchase various memberships at Gateway Golf & Country Club for privileges at the Tom Fazio private golf course and clubhouse, tennis facilities, fitness center, wellness classes, community pool, dining and events.
Hammock Cove is located within the main gate of Gateway Greens off Daniels Parkway, just east of I-75. Golf course, preserve and lake views are currently available. The three distinctive home plans range from 1,588 to 1,954 square feet of living space with prices starting in the low-$200s.
A professionally decorated Sable model is open for touring by the public. Featuring a loft off the master suite, a walk-in closet in each bedroom and a two-car garage, this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home is designed to maximize flexibility and storage. An open kitchen adjoins an expansive great room, which flows to the lanai and dining area.
Several quick move-in homes are now available. For more information or to schedule a private tour, contact sales agents Jack Shea at (239) 940-9327 (tel:(239)%20940-
Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 78 markets in 26 states in the East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions of the United States. D.R. Horton has been the largest builder in the United States by volume for 15 consecutive years. For over 35 years, D.R. Horton has consistently delivered top-quality new homes to homebuyers across the nation. The livable floor plans, energy-efficient features, and robust new home warranty demonstrate our commitment to excellence in construction. D.R. Horton exhibits leadership in residential development through design innovation, superior craftsmanship, and responsiveness to the needs of its customers. The simple vision that began over 35 years ago represents years of value and security when you choose America's Builder to make your dreams come true. For more information, visit our website at www.drhorton/
