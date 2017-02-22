 
Resort-style pool at Hammock Cove is complete

Distinctive townhomes, vacation-style amenities at a great value
 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Resort-style amenities worthy of an annual winter vacation await home seekers at Hammock Cove, located within the desirable, family-friendly golf community of Gateway Greens. D.R. Horton southwest florida division has finished construction of a beautiful new pool, and the amenity center will soon be open.

The 3,000-acre Gateway Greens neighborhood offers schools, a business park, nature preserves, miles of jogging, biking and hiking paths, soccer and baseball fields, playgrounds and a dog park. Hammock Cove residents may purchase various memberships at Gateway Golf & Country Club for privileges at the Tom Fazio private golf course and clubhouse, tennis facilities, fitness center, wellness classes, community pool, dining and events.

Hammock Cove is located within the main gate of Gateway Greens off Daniels Parkway, just east of I-75. Golf course, preserve and lake views are currently available. The three distinctive home plans range from 1,588 to 1,954 square feet of living space with prices starting in the low-$200s.

A professionally decorated Sable model is open for touring by the public. Featuring a loft off the master suite, a walk-in closet in each bedroom and a two-car garage, this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home is designed to maximize flexibility and storage. An open kitchen adjoins an expansive great room, which flows to the lanai and dining area.

Several quick move-in homes are now available. For more information or to schedule a private tour, contact sales agents Jack Shea at (239) 940-9327 (tel:(239)%20940-9327) or Kevin Baas at (239) 462-5889 (tel:(239)%20462-5889).

Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 78 markets in 26 states in the East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions of the United States. D.R. Horton has been the largest builder in the United States by volume for 15 consecutive years. For over 35 years, D.R. Horton has consistently delivered top-quality new homes to homebuyers across the nation. The livable floor plans, energy-efficient features, and robust new home warranty demonstrate our commitment to excellence in construction. D.R. Horton exhibits leadership in residential development through design innovation, superior craftsmanship, and responsiveness to the needs of its customers. The simple vision that began over 35 years ago represents years of value and security when you choose America's Builder to make your dreams come true. For more information, visit our website at www.drhorton/swfla. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability, and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. Square footage dimensions are approximate. D.R. Horton is an equal housing opportunity builder. Florida Registered Building Contractor License # CBC1259453
Source:CONRIC PR
