Find out exactly what sets you apart from the rest, and the options you have for growth through this informative seminar.

Unleashing Your Business DNA

--Tuesday, March 14th, 2017 | 7:30 A.M to 9:00 A.M.Starting and running a business takes courage and skills. The traits of a successful entrepreneur include: re-invention and innovation, the ability to shift gears and apply knowledge. No matter the reason you got started as an entrepreneur, there is a reason you are still on this challenging road!and the options you have for growth through this informative seminar.$25 DCC Members | $35 Non-DCC MembersHot Breakfast Included! - Yummy!7:30 - 8:00: Introduction of Speakers and Networking8:00 - 8:30: TotalBank8:30 - 8:50: In Vogue Ventures, Corp.8:50 - 9:00: Q&A and Closing StatementsTotalBank is a leading integrated retail-commercial bank in South Florida with more than $2.9 billion in assets and 18 convenient locations throughout Miami-Dade County.Nhayiry Rionda, VP/Managing Director | Hasel Villoch, Business Planner | Ed Rizo & Alex Beguiristain, Financial Planners |Terry Rojas, Financial Advisor• Total Bank Introduction• Business Planning between Banks and Companies• Business Continuity plans• Key Man Life Insurance• Retirement Planning• 1031 ExchangeBusiness brokerage services, commercial real estate and residential services are all within the scope of services offered by in Vogue Ventures.• How to maximize your potential and thrive amidst the competition within your field?• Find out what sets your business apart from the rest?• How to find opportunity and monetize?• Perceived vs. Actual Valuation of business.• How to set your business up for success?Diana T. EscobarWith over 15 years experience in all areas of the business realm, Diana brings with her sensible knowledge and strategies to implement in businesses, and the lives of individuals alike. Additional to her work experience, Diana's formal preparation includes a Bachelor's degree in Behavioral Science, graduate level courses in Industrial Psychology and Mental Health Counseling, and a Master's Degree in Business Administration with specialization in International Business. This unique blend of business with human behavior has set Diana aside as an unsurpassed negotiator with the ability to bring about change.Known as the "relentless"negotiator, Diana is a highly respected and trusted professional in the industry. Making business entrepreneurs successful in their respective lines of business is her number one priority.Her slogan, " Your Business, Your Way!"Hilton Garden Inn Dolphin Mall1695 NW 111th Ave AMiami, FL 33172Diana T. Escobar754-581-1582 (tel:(754)%20581-1582)www.invogueventures.comRegister Now! (http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07eduvbc0q93bdb6f6&llr=niazh9cab)