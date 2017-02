What Every Employer Needs to Know about Labor and Employment Laws in Florida

The program is designed to help business owners, managers, and HR professionals navigate through a wide-range of employment law issues, from pre-hiring pitfalls to post-separation concerns.

Wednesday, March 15th, 2017 | 8:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.

The program is designed to help business owners, managers, and HR professionals navigate through a wide-range of employment law issues, from pre-hiring pitfalls to post-separation concerns.

Topics will include:
• Pre-screening job applicants
• Equal employment opportunity issues
• Wage and Hour compliance
• Handling employee terminations, layoffs, and minimizing the risk of charges and lawsuits
• Defending employment-related claims
• Protecting your business through the use of non-competition and non-solicitations agreements
• Negotiation and psychology in the workplace.

Stearns Weaver Miller is a full service law firm with over 110 attorneys and offices in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Tallahassee, Florida. We offer multidisciplinary solutions with a concentration on Business Restructuring, Corporate & Securities, Labor & Employment, Litigation, Land Development, Zoning & Environmental, Real Estate and Tax. For more information, please visit stearnsweaver.com.

305-789-3506 | baleman@stearnsweaver.com

Bayardo Alemán represents employers and management in all areas of labor and employment law, including defending lawsuits in the areas of employment discrimination, sexual harassment, retaliation, whistleblower claims and denial of ERISA benefits. He has extensive experience defending wage and hour lawsuits and representing employers against employees in violation of non-competition agreements. Bayardo also counsels employers on day-to-day human resources issues. He earned his J.D., from the University of Florida Levin College of Law.

305-789-3371 | gmadrigal@stearnsweaver.com

Giselle Gutierrez Madrigal is an Associate in the Labor & Employment and Litigation Departments. Giselle clerked for The Honorable Paul C. Huck, United States District Judge for the Southern District of Florida where she helped prepare Judge Huck for five appellate panels when Judge Huck sat, by designation, on the Ninth and Eleventh Circuit Courts of Appeals; the appellate matters included multiple appeals of claims brought under Title VII. She currently focuses her practice on litigation of employment issues such as whistleblower claims, FLSA claims, FMLA claims, non-compete agreements, and more. Giselle sits on the Board of Directors of the Cuban American Bar Association (CABA). She earned her J.D., from the University of Florida Levin College of Law.