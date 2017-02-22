Donald Hunter, FCPA, FCA, ICD.D appointed Chair of the Board of Directors Knowledge First Foundation

Contact

Jo-Anne Wong

Manager, Communications

***@kffinancial.ca Jo-Anne WongManager, Communications

End

-- Knowledge First Foundation and Knowledge First FinancialInc. are pleased to announce the appointment of Donald Hunter (FCPA, FCA, ICD.D) to Chair of the Board of Directors of both organizations. Don has been a Board member since 2007 and Chair of the Audit Finance Risk Management Committee since 2010. Don is a former partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers and currently also chairs the Independent Review Committee for CIBC Asset Management and the Advisory Board for Terra Fund Management.As a member of the Board, Don is focused on continuously improving the Registered Education Savings Plans (RESPs) offered to Canadian families to ensure they meet the needs of a changing education landscape. "My passion for education savings comes from seeing the benefits first hand for our children and now our grandchildren"said Don Hunter. "Having an RESP not only prepares families financially for University and College, but it helps to motivate students to achieve their dreams."Don has been a strong supporter of many the company's strategic initiatives – such as the launch of the Flex First Plan. An individual RESP that offers unique benefits as well as flexibility in both contributions and payments, the Flex First Plan was designed for today's student. Introduced to the market four years ago, consumer interest in the product has grown exponentially and Flex First is now the RESP of choice for Knowledge First Financial customers."We were firmly focused on the future with the creation of the Flex First plan" said Don. Flex First allows families to take advantage of the Canada Education Savings Grant (CESG) and the provincial grants while being flexible at time of withdrawal for students taking different types of programs. "The education path will look quite different in 15 years than it does today. As chair of the Board, I'm excited to work on new products to ensure there are investment choices that will support the future of education."Canadian families have relied on education savings plans offered by Knowledge First Financial for over 50 years. Today the company provides sound financial management and administers $3.62 billion in assets on behalf of more than 250,000 customers. Since 1965, payments from the plans have reached $3.6 billion and the Foundation has further enhanced Education Assistance Payments to students by nearly $50 million.Knowledge First Foundation is a not-for-profit Canadian corporation. Knowledge First Financial Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Foundation and is the investment fund manager, administrator and distributor of Registered Education Savings Plans (RESPs)