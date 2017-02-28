"Intro to Real Life" Just Released on the Apple iBooks Store

Intro to Real Life, by Dave Moyer, is a pictorial introduction to a perspective on life, to be shared with everyone, everywhere, and is now available on the Apple iBooks Store.

-- Duccats has just released a new ebook,, with a very accessible photo-based introduction to the Christian worldview. It is an entree to a myriad of excellent sources for understanding the Biblical worldview and Christian apologetics, and is captivating for young and old alike.fills a critical need by reaching the current generation where they are, in a way they can easily understand. People everywhere are attached to their nearly five billion mobile devices, so reaching them in an innovative way with engaging images and few words allows them to see the big picture right away. World views can have a significant impact on people's welfare, so sharing a positive perspective can be life changing.is also an excellent tool for sharing the Good News with friends and family. The key points are communicated clearly, and it leaves the more detailed explanations and personalization to others. This provides an easy framework for individual discussions. There are references to several excellent sources at the end of the book, for those wanting to get much deeper into this important topic.is available immediately in the Apple iBooks Store, for iPhone, iPad, Mac, & iPod Touch.https://itunes.apple.com/us/book/id1201992821