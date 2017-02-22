News By Tag
Gum Disease and Your Health, Don't be a Statistic
Gum Disease affects approximately 50% of the population which puts them at a higher risk of potentially fatal systemic diseases. Revolutionary Laser treatment can not only arrest the disease but reverse it.
The way to repair the damage is to get rid of the infection and close up the pockets. Until now, that meant surgery and sutures. But today, Dr. Gashinsky offers the LANAP® Protocol, a patient-friendly, minimally-invasive procedure that's a great improvement over standard gum surgery.
WHY IS THE LANAP® PROCEDURE BETTER?
• The LANAP® Procedure is about as easy as erasing a blackboard — there's no cutting and no suturing.
• There's much less discomfort with the LANAP® Protocol than with standard surgery — during and after the procedure.
• It takes less time than traditional surgery. All it takes is two 2-hour visits to our office and two follow up visits. Traditional surgery requires four sessions of about one hour each, with subsequent visits for suture removal and additional check-ups.
• LANAP® gives better, longer-lasting results. In fact, 98% of LANAP® treated patients remain stable after five years.
• There's less than 24 hour recovery period, so you won't lose time from work.
"What I also really like about this procedure is that it fits my holistic beliefs perfectly. The laser is not cutting and altering the body in any negative way and actually it excites the body to repair itself by re-growing bone in most cases" says Dr. Gashinsky.
Another, major advantage of the LANAP® Procedure is that it is safe for patients with health concerns such as diabetes, HIV, hemophilia, or those taking medications such as Plavix or aspirin. "Patients with such health problems can experience complications, so conventional treatments are a real concern," says Dr. Gashinsky, "but with LANAP® these problems do not exist."
Considering the importance of gum treatment and the fact that many people suffering from gum disease still hesitate to get treatment, Dr. Gashinsky invites patients with gum disease to come to his practice for a free consultation. "I think it's important people know that healthy alternatives to conventional gum surgery exist and I can show that to them, including the good results we are getting with LANAP®," says Dr. Gashinsky.
You can find Dr. Gashinsky at his office 91 Millburn Ave. in Millburn NJ. Visit http://www.HolisticDentalCenternj.com and the contact number is 973-379-9080.
