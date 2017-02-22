News By Tag
Amazon Independent buys National Cinematic Artist
Amazon Independent (film distributors) buys National Cinematic Artist, NCA Technologies Group, Dreamcore Productions, Equal Opportunity Motion Pictures and Sonday Motion Pictures.
Elijah Chakam will remain as a producer and Stanley V. Henson, Jr.,Lani Weinstein and Sid Burston are to remain as CEO, President and Vice President of all companies including Amazon Independent. Amazon Independent is an indie film distribution company that provides theatrical, retail and On Demand distribution for film and music.
The company projects this to be a multi-billion dollar acquisition but, will not reveal the exact amount. All future films and content are scheduled for release under Amazon Independent.
Amazon Independent joins the ranks of Lions Gates Films, Open Roads and Magnolia Films as an independent distributor.
http://www.amazonindependent.com
http://www.nationalcinematic.com
