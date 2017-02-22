Amazon Independent buys National Cinematic Artist

Amazon Independent (film distributors) buys National Cinematic Artist, NCA Technologies Group, Dreamcore Productions, Equal Opportunity Motion Pictures and Sonday Motion Pictures.

-- Amazon Independent (film distributors)buys National Cinematic Artist, NCA Technologies Group, Henson Entertainment, NCA Music, Annapolis Gardens Productions, Dreamcore Productions, Equal Opportunity Motion Pictures and Sonday Motion Pictures. Amazon Independent Films is now the parent company of National Cinematic Artist and all subsidiary companies listed above from Chakam Entertainment. The deal was closed February 2017.Elijah Chakam will remain as a producer and Stanley V. Henson, Jr.,Lani Weinstein and Sid Burston are to remain as CEO, President and Vice President of all companies including Amazon Independent. Amazon Independent is an indie film distribution company that provides theatrical, retail and On Demand distribution for film and music.The company projects this to be a multi-billion dollar acquisition but, will not reveal the exact amount. All future films and content are scheduled for release under Amazon Independent.Amazon Independent joins the ranks of Lions Gates Films, Open Roads and Magnolia Films as an independent distributor.http://www.nationalcinematic.com