Veteran actor Sid Burston cast as Wilson Pickett

NCA cast Sid Burston in the upcoming project "In the midnight hours" as older version of Wilson Pickett.

-- Sid Burston is an actor and producer known for his appearance in films such as Miles Away (2015) Exit Strategy (2012), Get thee behind me (2010) and Attack of Maidugari (2012). Burston will portray the older version of Wilson Pickett, in the upcoming film "In the midnight hours" and will also appear as a Chicago school teacher (Mr. Page) in the film "Cooley High 60610")."In the midnight hours" is based on the relationship of Pickett and Evelyn Roberts. "Cooley High 60610" is based on true events of former students at Cooley High. Notable alumni from the school include Jerry Butler (Washburne; class of 1957) - R&B singer-songwriter, commissioner (Cook County, Illinois) Eric Monte, (attended) - screenwriter Marvin Yancy, (class of 1968) - Gospel singer-songwriter, pastor and former husband of Natalie Cole.The film will be based on real incidents as told by former Cooley High students. It is not a sequel to the original movie. The story is a totally different screenplay based on true and historical events. The school was made famous in the Eric Monte film "Cooley High" in the 70's starring Glen Turman and Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs.