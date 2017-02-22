News By Tag
Freaknik Is Back with City Approved Permits
Barricaded roads scheduled for the 21st of April on Peter street.
NiK Block Party - iFreaknik™ has officially announced, acceptance of an approved permit issued by the City of Atlanta regarding the annual event plans. The event organizers have scheduled to host luminary power chats in a series of informal meetings as Q&A forums. DAVINCI BARCELO, executive producer and chief marketing officer of CAA Inc. is scheduled to be in attendance giving small business operators insight from a marketing consultant perspective.
Event Mentions
iFreaknik™ is honored to announce the events are scheduled to take place Friday, April 21st, 2017 on Peter Steet. "Having already established a legacy in event production as an entertainment brand, we accept the challenge to scale this as Atlanta's southern based OVO or SXSW from where it is today." – NiK. Event organizers have stated they do not anticipate massive crowds, impediments to public safety operators nor expect any traffic delays due to the street closure.
Historical Relevance
The organization has been in pursuit of this permit for ten active years. Previously held in private venues, this is the first year it has been openly available to the public. People interested in attending or seeking more information are advised to visit www.ifreaknik.com for further details.
Press Contact:
S. Green
B. Phillips
info@ifreaknik.com
Contact
S.Green
***@ifreaknik.com
