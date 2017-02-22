News By Tag
Angie and The Deserters Announce 2017's Next Single and Video Titled "Stay," Out March 1st
Americana singer-songwriter Angie Bruyere recreates lyrical themes of romantic desires and passions with her own personal poems; revealing a rhythmic beauty in each song. Angie partners with Guy Griffin to write a soulful combination of the heart's longing for love in the band's latest single "Stay." Bruyere conveys each line with a delicate vocal delivery that is surrounded by enchanting musical arrangements. Angie's meek yet wishful expression of her heart's faint cry eagerly waits for someone to ask "Why don't you stay?"
Directed by Michael Schmidt (21 Days Under the Sky), the "Stay" video was filmed in Topanga Canyon at one of the bands favorite rehearsal studios.The stage is dressed with a dark curtain, acoustic instruments and candles as Angie and the Deserters closely circle around each other. It is an intimate visualization of a heartfelt and mesmerizing performance purely focusing on the beauty of the song itself. Each angle in the video exemplifies the band member's dedicated passion pouring into the music.
Angie and The Deserters consists of Kyle Stevens (guitar), Danny Hulsizer (guitar), Chad Schlosser (bass, mandolin), Jinxx (violin, keyboard), Chris Lawrence (pedal steel) and Michael Johnson (percussion)
