

Budds' Chevrolet wins record setting seven 2017 Dealer Rater Awards OAKVILLE, Ontario - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Budds' Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC is proud to announce a record-setting showing in the annual DealerRater Dealer of the Year Award program at the 2017 National Automobile Dealer Association Conference & Expo in New Orleans.



Thanks to the customer service efforts of Budds' staff, the Oakville dealer took home the following seven awards:



Cadillac Dealer of the Year—Canada



Buick Dealer of the Year—Canada



Chevrolet Dealer of the Year—Ontario



Cadillac Dealer of the Year—Ontario



Buick Dealer of the Year—Ontario



GMC Dealer of the Year—Ontario



2017 Consumer Satisfaction Award



No other dealer at the NADA Conference & Expo was awarded as many honours.



DealerRater's patented algorithm awarded Budds' the highest customer satisfaction scores in Ontario for each of its Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick and GMC lines, and ranked Budds' highest of all Cadillac dealers and Buick dealers in the entire country.



Budds' scores also earned it a separate Consumer Satisfaction Award for placing in the top 10% of all dealerships nationwide.



"We're proud of our DealerRater Dealer of the Year Awards," said Wayne Carter, General Manager, Budds' Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC. "We go out of our way to exceed customer satisfaction in everything we do, and to make our valued customers feel welcomed from the moment they contact us or walk through our doors."



"Budds' is the family business that service built," Carter continued, "so it's thrilling to be recognized for service in such a visible way."



About Budds' Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC



Budds' has been operating in Oakville for more than 40 years, with a network that now includes six dealerships representing twelve franchises. Thousands and thousands of customers in Halton and beyond have trusted the Budds name for more than four decades.



About DealerRater



Founded in 2002, DealerRater is the world's leading car dealer review website. The site offers more than 2.5 million sales and service reviews across 41,000 U.S. and Canadian dealerships, including a network of more than 5,600 Certified Dealers. More than 14 million consumers read DealerRater content across the web each month.



About the DealerRater Dealer of the Year Awards



DealerRater award recipients are recognized for distinction in outstanding customer service based upon consumer reviews of dealership experiences shared on DealerRater.com and DealerRater.ca.



DealerRater's PowerScore™ algorithm considers a dealership's average DealerRater score and the total number of reviews written about the dealership during the 2016 calendar year.



Categories for scoring include customer service, quality of work, friendliness, pricing and overall experience. To qualify, new- and used-car dealers must have had at least 25 new reviews written on DealerRater sites during 2016 and must have averaged a minimum of a four out of five-star rating.



More information



Wayne Carter



Budds' Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC



410 South Service Rd West



Oakville, Ontario



L6K 2H4



1-888-992-3609



wcarter@buddschev.com



Contact

Wayne Carter

***@buddschev.com Wayne Carter End -- Budds' Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC is proud to announce a record-setting showing in the annual DealerRater Dealer of the Year Award program at the 2017 National Automobile Dealer Association Conference & Expo in New Orleans.Thanks to the customer service efforts of Budds' staff, the Oakville dealer took home the following seven awards:Cadillac Dealer of the Year—CanadaBuick Dealer of the Year—CanadaChevrolet Dealer of the Year—OntarioCadillac Dealer of the Year—OntarioBuick Dealer of the Year—OntarioGMC Dealer of the Year—Ontario2017 Consumer Satisfaction AwardNo other dealer at the NADA Conference & Expo was awarded as many honours.DealerRater's patented algorithm awarded Budds' the highest customer satisfaction scores in Ontario for each of its Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick and GMC lines, and ranked Budds' highest of all Cadillac dealers and Buick dealers in the entire country.Budds' scores also earned it a separate Consumer Satisfaction Award for placing in the top 10% of all dealerships nationwide."We're proud of our DealerRater Dealer of the Year Awards," said Wayne Carter, General Manager, Budds' Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC. "We go out of our way to exceed customer satisfaction in everything we do, and to make our valued customers feel welcomed from the moment they contact us or walk through our doors.""Budds' is the family business that service built," Carter continued, "so it's thrilling to be recognized for service in such a visible way."Budds' has been operating in Oakville for more than 40 years, with a network that now includes six dealerships representing twelve franchises. Thousands and thousands of customers in Halton and beyond have trusted the Budds name for more than four decades.Founded in 2002, DealerRater is the world's leading car dealer review website. The site offers more than 2.5 million sales and service reviews across 41,000 U.S. and Canadian dealerships, including a network of more than 5,600 Certified Dealers. More than 14 million consumers read DealerRater content across the web each month.DealerRater award recipients are recognized for distinction in outstanding customer service based upon consumer reviews of dealership experiences shared on DealerRater.com and DealerRater.ca.DealerRater's PowerScore™ algorithm considers a dealership's average DealerRater score and the total number of reviews written about the dealership during the 2016 calendar year.Categories for scoring include customer service, quality of work, friendliness, pricing and overall experience. To qualify, new- and used-car dealers must have had at least 25 new reviews written on DealerRater sites during 2016 and must have averaged a minimum of a four out of five-star rating.Wayne CarterBudds' Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC410 South Service Rd WestOakville, OntarioL6K 2H41-888-992-3609 Source : Budds' Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC Email : ***@buddschev.com Tags : Customer Satisfaction , Dealerrater dealer awards , Chevrolet , Budds' , Csi , Dealer Of The Year , DOTY , Dealer Rater Industry : Automotive Location : Oakville - Ontario - Canada Subject : Awards Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

