Commerce Street Capital Hires Former Senior Financial Analyst at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas
"Danielle's perspective on the financial markets and the economy will be of great value to Commerce Street and our investors," said Dory Wiley, President & CEO of CSC. "With Danielle's deep roots in central banking, Wall Street and communications, she is uniquely qualified to help our firm and our clients confidently manage an ever-changing world of economic uncertainty."
Prior to joining CSC, Booth spent nine years as a Senior Financial Analyst with the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and served as an advisor on monetary policy to Dallas Federal Reserve President Richard W. Fisher until his retirement in March 2015. She is also the President of Money Strong, LLC (http://dimartinobooth.com/
Booth began her career in New York at Credit Suisse and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette where she worked in fixed income, public equity and private equity markets. Booth earned a Bachelor of Business Administration at the University of Texas at San Antonio. She also holds a Master of Business Administration in finance and international business from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Science in journalism from Columbia University.
Booth is a regularly featured guest and contributor to leading financial media outlets, including Bloomberg, CNBC (http://video.cnbc.com/
# # #
About Commerce Street Capital, LLC
Commerce Street Capital, LLC, (""CSC") (Member FINRA/SIPC) is a premier investment banking firm serving financials institutions and middle-market companies. CSC's broker/dealer services include: Mergers & Acquisitions, Recapitalizations, Private Placement of Debt & Equity, Regulatory Advisory, Valuations & Fairness Opinions, Community Bank Capital Markets Services, Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") Fund Raising, Corporate & Real Estate Investment Management and Due Diligence Services.
This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute a solicitation or offer by Commerce Street Capital, LLC to buy or sell any securities, futures, options, foreign exchange or other financial instrument or to provide any investment advice or service.
