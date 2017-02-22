 
Monique T. Joseph launches her first children's book that embraces cultural diversity

It is important as parents and educators that we provide a meaningful balance so that children can learn outside of the home and see the world through a different lens. Zoie's Adventures opens the door to that understanding.
 
 
PHOENIX - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Monique T. Joseph, well-known for her long-term career as an Award-winning entrepreneur, is launching her first whimsical children's book that reaches across all ethnic and cultural boundaries to inspire a new generation of readers and learners.

The new to be released book, I Did it, I Did it: Zoie Learns to Potty, is the first in a series of children's books inspired by an African American toddler who learns great lessons in her everyday enchanting world. Two and a half-year old Afro-puff wearing Zoie realized one day that she could no longer avoid the red potty sitting in her bathroom, so with the help of her trusted friend snotty and guidance from her parents, she sets out on a great adventure all on her own. Ultimately, she learns a few valuable lessons along the way.

Joseph states, "Diversity in books can enhance and strengthen your child's social learning.  It is extremely important that all children see themselves reflected positively in their community and the world around them. It is important as parents and educators that we provide a meaningful balance so that children can learn outside of the home and see the world through a different lens.  When you combine learning with openness and tolerance of other cultures. You give your children an invaluable gift and tool that will serve them throughout their lives."

The unique characters in this 704 word hardback picture book will take children on an enchanting journey through self-discovery, creative thinking and a fun quest to learn something new.

Books are now available through pre-orders at www.moniquejoseph.com   Books will also be distributed through Amazon and bookstores later in the year.

I Did it, I Did it: Zoie Learns to Potty is published by Joseph House Books.

ISBN-13: 978-0-9987412-0-8

For interview request with the author contact: mj@moniquejosph.com

For general inquires, book orders or wholesale pricing contact

Zoie Adventures Books

info@moniquejoseph.com

www.facebook.com/zoieadventures | www.instagram.com/Zoieadventures | www.twitter.com/ZoieAdventures

