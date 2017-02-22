News By Tag
LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking Comes to Chicago, IL
LUMA has two options for singles to join; entry to a free database of 20,000 singles and as a Premium Client.
Free members will enter LUMA's database of 20,000 singles. Entry to the free database doesn't guarantee a match, but does provide the chance to be paired with an exclusive Premium Client.
Premium Clients receive a personalized and unique matchmaking experience. Each LUMA Matchmaker is a certified Life Coach provides Date Coaching to help clients put their best foot forward. The Matchmakers get to know personality traits and desires, then match them with the most qualified match.
Premium services range from $2800 to $50,000. With an 83% success rate, LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking is dedicated to helping clientele attract, meet and retain healthy, long-term relationships.
For more information about LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking, visit www.lumasearch.com or call 1-844-822-5862.
