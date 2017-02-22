 
News By Tag
* Chicago Singles
* Chicago Matchmakers
* Matchmaking
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322

LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking Comes to Chicago, IL

 
CHICAGO - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- LUMA is an elite Luxury Matchmaking Firm that helps single Executives and Professionals establish healthy committed relationships. Established in 2010 by April Davis, LUMA has launched its matchmaking services to 17 states nationwide, bringing hundreds of couples together.

LUMA has two options for singles to join; entry to a free database of 20,000 singles and as a Premium Client.

Free members will enter LUMA's database of 20,000 singles. Entry to the free database doesn't guarantee a match, but does provide the chance to be paired with an exclusive Premium Client.

Premium Clients receive a personalized and unique matchmaking experience. Each LUMA Matchmaker is a certified Life Coach provides Date Coaching to help clients put their best foot forward. The Matchmakers get to know personality traits and desires, then match them with the most qualified match.

Premium services range from $2800 to $50,000. With an 83% success rate, LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking is dedicated to helping clientele attract, meet and retain healthy, long-term relationships.

For more information about LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking, visit www.lumasearch.com or call 1-844-822-5862.
End
Source:
Email:***@lumasearch.com Email Verified
Phone:6126182713
Tags:Chicago Singles, Chicago Matchmakers, Matchmaking
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share