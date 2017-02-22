News By Tag
* Sba
* St Louis
* Banking
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Business Bank of Saint Louis Named Preferred Lender by U.S. Small Business Administration
The SBA guarantees loans made by financial institutions such as banks and credit unions, and the Preferred Lenders Program (PLP) is a way to help streamline the application process for business owners.
Under the PLP, the SBA delegates the final credit decision to carefully selected PLP lenders. Lenders are considered for PLP status based on their record with the SBA, and must have demonstrated a proficiency in processing and servicing SBA-guaranteed loans.
The BBSTL SBA lending team is led by Ted Kraizer, Senior Vice President, Division Manager – SBA; and Jeremy Shore, Vice President, SBA Lending, who have more 30 years in combined SBA lending experience.
"We are thrilled to be selected as a SBA Preferred Lender," said Larry Kirby, President & CEO of BBSTL. "Being part of the program speaks to the SBA lending experience of our team, financial strength of The Business Bank of St. Louis, and shows the level of diverse talent available to handle a variety of matters for our current and potential clients."
Founded in 2002, The Business Bank of St. Louis operates a full-service banking facility in the heart of the Clayton business district located at 8000 Maryland Avenue, Clayton, MO, 63105. The mission of the Bank and the primary focus of the team members is to be the leading financial partner for St. Louis' business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals who need customized solutions to guide them toward financial success. For more information, visit http://bbstl.com
Contact
Ann Marie Mayuga
***@ammcommunications.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse