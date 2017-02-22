News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Smith Consulting Architects Appoints Kristina Lekas as Director of Business Development
In her new post, Lekas will develop and maintain relationships with clients, brokers and contractors to generate project leads, and create strategies and solutions designed to secure those new business opportunities. She is also charged with coordinating the company's public relations activities, maintaining social media sites and attending industry functions. Additionally she will guide the firm's design teams in developing and refining messaging, graphic design themes, and compelling reasons for using Smith Consulting Architects' services through its market-focused teaming approach.
Prior to joining Smith Consulting Architects, Lekas served as evening operations manager for Bay Club Carmel Valley, one of San Diego's premier athletic clubs, where she was employed for two years. There she was responsible for managing all aspects of the club's operations, including fitness, spa, aquatics, tennis, childcare, yoga, Pilates, front desk and housekeeping. She provided daily coaching, recognition and training to employees and handled member complaints and emergency situations.
Previous career experience includes having served as business development manager for Modis, a San Diego IT and engineering staffing firm. Prior to that, she served as a recruiter for Insight Global, a provider of staffing and managed services.
Lekas graduated from the University of Oregon, where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in political science and sociology, with minors in business and psychology. She also performed studies abroad in project management at the University of Westminster in London. She earned her certification in event management from San Diego State University.
Born and raised in Portland, Ore., Lekas currently resides in the San Diego community of Pacific Beach. In her leisure time, she enjoys traveling and participating in soccer and flag football.
About Smith Consulting Architects
Founded in 1988 by Cheryl (Dennie) Smith, Smith Consulting Architects is a full-service planning, architecture and interior design firm. In addition to corporate headquarters and office facilities, the firm has specialized expertise in retail, R&D, life science, medical, manufacturing and industrial facilities. Smith Consulting Architects is a member of the U.S. Green Building Council and has extensive expertise in sustainable design. The firm is comprised of 25 design and support professionals, located at 13280 Evening Creek Dr., San Diego, CA 92128. More information about the firm can be found on the Web at www.sca-sd.com.
Contact
Bonnie Kutch
***@kutchco.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse