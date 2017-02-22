News By Tag
Models Needed For Reality Show
Popular French Reality Show, Les Anges, is looking for models for an upcoming episode.
Looking to hire about 6 models/actresses ages 18-35 for Reality TV show. Women will participate in a speed dating type event for our Bachelor.
Shoot Date: March 10
Time: TBD - will be about 1 hour
Attire: Cute/Casual/
Pay: $100
No experience is necessary. This is just a fun casual shoot with industry professionals who will coordinate and help make it a great segment.
Les Anges is one of France's most popular Reality Shows. Each season, the show helps famous French celebrities accomplish life-long dreams in the U.S.
This episode features a French star who hopes to find love through the services of Miami's own Matchmaker, April Davis.
Please email juliah@lumasearch.com ASAP
Below are the website and links for previous seasons including the one filmed in LA last year.
https://youtu.be/
https://www.youtube.com/
https://lesanges.nrj12.fr/
Contact
Julia Hauser
***@lumasearch.com
End
