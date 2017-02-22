Models Needed For Reality Show

Popular French Reality Show, Les Anges, is looking for models for an upcoming episode.

Julia Hauser

***@lumasearch.com

-- Millionaire Matchmaker, April Davis from LUMA - Luxury Matchmaking is helping a young French man find love in South Florida on the popular French Reality Show, Les Anges.Looking to hire about 6 models/actresses ages 18-35 for Reality TV show. Women will participate in a speed dating type event for our Bachelor.Shoot Date: March 10Time: TBD - will be about 1 hourAttire: Cute/Casual/UpscalePay: $100No experience is necessary. This is just a fun casual shoot with industry professionals who will coordinate and help make it a great segment.Les Anges is one of France's most popular Reality Shows. Each season, the show helps famous French celebrities accomplish life-long dreams in the U.S.This episode features a French star who hopes to find love through the services of Miami's own Matchmaker, April Davis.Please email juliah@lumasearch.com ASAPBelow are the website and links for previous seasons including the one filmed in LA last year.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SfABaJqzP_https://lesanges.nrj12.fr/