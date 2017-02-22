 
Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322

Models Needed For Reality Show

Popular French Reality Show, Les Anges, is looking for models for an upcoming episode.
 
MIAMI - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Millionaire Matchmaker, April Davis from LUMA - Luxury Matchmaking is helping a young French man find love in South Florida on the popular French Reality Show, Les Anges.

Looking to hire about 6 models/actresses ages 18-35 for Reality TV show. Women will participate in a speed dating type event for our Bachelor.

Shoot Date: March 10
Time: TBD - will be about 1 hour
Attire: Cute/Casual/Upscale
Pay: $100

No experience is necessary.  This is just a fun casual shoot with industry professionals who will coordinate and help make it a great segment.

Les Anges is one of France's most popular Reality Shows. Each season, the show helps famous French celebrities accomplish life-long dreams in the U.S.

This episode features a French star who hopes to find love through the services of Miami's own Matchmaker, April Davis.

Please email juliah@lumasearch.com ASAP

Below are the website and links for previous seasons including the one filmed in LA last year.

https://youtu.be/rWOQdqnjxMg?t=26m43s


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SfABaJqzP_0
https://lesanges.nrj12.fr/

Julia Hauser
***@lumasearch.com
Email Verified
