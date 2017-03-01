News By Tag
Taylor Design Adds Three Senior-Level Design Professionals in Irvine Office
"On the heels of proactive expansion of our team during 2016, our firm is poised to enter 2017 with a number of exciting projects and the ongoing addition of new team members who will round out the strength of our design team and strategic influence," said Taylor Design President D. Randy Regier.
John Gresko, RA, LEED AP, is Taylor Design's new senior project manager. An integrative design specialist with extensive experience in the firm's core markets of healthcare, education and science and technology, Gresko excels in the design of purpose-driven, people-centered spaces. Gresko will help propel Taylor Design forward in its pursuit of design excellence by focusing on design quality and integrating user-based research into built environment projects.
Prior to joining Taylor Design, Gresko was technical director for HDR Architecture in Chicago where he led multiple design teams, serving as a design architect and technical leader. His 17-year career is highlighted by a notable work portfolio, including a $500 million high-rise hospital for the Ability Institute of RIC showcasing translational medicine in downtown Chicago, the $90 million testing and research laboratory for the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Chicago, and the $59 million south tower addition for the John W. Fisher Heart Center at Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. A licensed architect, Gresko holds master's degrees in Architecture and Civil Engineering, as well as a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.
Todd Yamanouchi, AIA, has joined Taylor Design as architect. Based in the firm's Irvine office, Yamanouchi is an exacting architect with a technical eye for detail. He is responsible for integrating building systems and reinforcing design concepts through the entire project process.
With 25 years of experience in high-performance design with a focus on developing exterior design solutions for award-winning domestic and international projects, Yamanouchi comes to Taylor Design from HOK in Los Angeles where he served as a senior technical design leader. Experienced leading and collaborating with design and construction teams in all project phases, his expansive portfolio includes healthcare, education, government, corporate, mixed-use, sports and aviation building types throughout the U.S. and Asia. Some of his notable designs in California include: the $1 billion Cedars-Sinai Advanced Sciences Health Pavilion in Los Angeles, $350 million Governor George Deukmejian Courthouse in Long Beach, $830 million Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles and $40 million University of California, Riverside Engineering Building Unit 2 in Riverside. Yamanouchi has a Bachelor of Architecture degree from the University of Hawaii at Hilo.
Alesha Arp is Taylor Design's new senior strategist. In her new role, Arp utilizes her extensive experience in user research methods and processes to conduct client end-user research. Her findings are then used by Taylor Design's project managers to guide the project's design strategy and deliver a user-focused space that deliberately contributes to the client's business initiatives.
Prior to joining Taylor Design, Arp most recently served as UX research / analyst for DealerSocket in San Clemente, Calif. Through detailed qualitative and quantitative user research, usability testing and iterative design, Arp has excelled at helping a variety of business types and organizations deliver better products and services to their customers for over two decades. Arp is a member of the User Experience Professionals Association, Los Angeles Chapter. She is a graduate of Kent State University with a master's degree in Information Architecture & Knowledge Management: User Experience Design. She also earned a Management Development for Entrepreneurs Program certificate from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and a Bachelor of Arts degree from California State University, San Diego.
About Taylor Design: Taylor Design is a full-service design firm that collaborates with clients to learn together and develop powerful user-based solutions, places and services that drive value and are effective, valid and delightful. The firm's three practices in architecture, environments and strategies are united in their use of design as both a point of view, and a unifying method for its work. With offices in southern and northern California, Taylor Design's dynamic and effective strategy-based practice assures that decisions made at every stage of the design process have a positive impact on organizations and communities. Clients of the firm have included: Hoag Health Network, Orange County; Scripps Health, San Diego; UC Irvine Health, Orange County; UC San Diego Health System, San Diego; UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland; UC Berkeley; UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco; Stanford University; SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory; San Mateo County; as well as numerous service areas for Kaiser Permanente, among others. For more information about Taylor Design, visit www.WeAreTaylor.com
