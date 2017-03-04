News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Emmy Award winner shares some of his favorite East Tennessee stories
Bill Landry, best known for the Heartland Series that aired on Knoxville's WBIR Channel 10 recounts some of his favorite stories and places in and around the Smoky Mountains on Tellico Village Broadcasting's popular series Tellico Village Naturally.
Wright was referring to the fact that Bill Landry was the guest on the two latest episodes of the popular Tellico Village Broadcasting program Tellico Village Natually.
Landry was invited to be a guest of Tellico Village Naturally because the objective of the program is to focus on the natural side of East Tennessee in and around Tellico Village.There is perhaps no one better suited to share the human and natural history, archelogy, and secret places of the nearby mountains than Landry. His knowledge of the land and people of Eastern Tennessee is encylopedic, yet the way he relates the information is downhome and friendly.
The vast majority of Tellico Villagers enjoy some aspect of the outdoors whether it is boating, kayaking, hiking, birding, fishing, and visiting scenic areas that abound within an hour or two drive from Tellico Village. They are sure to find what Bill Landry has to share with them of Tellico Village Naturally wil be informative and motivate them to discover more of Easter Tennessee.
Keith Sanderson, creator, producer and host of Tellico Village Naturally says, "It would be hard to find anyone else who has the combined knowledge of the naturaly history, of the Native American and early European hisotry, the archelogy and geology of the east Tennessee region. For those who want to know more about the area in and around Tellico Village, this episode is a must see!"https://vimeo.com/
Tellico Village Naturally can also be viewed online at the Tellico Village Broadcasting web site. There, those who are interested in learing about what it is like in and around Tellico Village can see what makes Tellico Village so attractive to so many people."
Landry is working on a new book titled "When The West Was Tennessee" he plans to have published in 2017.
According to Tellico Village Broadcasting Station Manager Ray Wright, "We are planning on inviting Bill back to share with our audience some of what he discovered when he researched the book."
About Tellico Village Broadcasting:
TVB broadcasts announcements of upcoming events and produces recorded video programs related to Tellico Village people and activities. These announcements and programs are viewed on Charter Cable 193; on our website home page, and on monitors at local Tellico Village facilities.
TVB is supported by and a component of the Tellico Village Property Owners Association. Our well-equipped recording and editing studio is located at 210 Chota Road; upstairs in the Public Safety Building. Our staff meetings are conducted on Tuesday mornings. Recordings are made on a scheduled basis.
About Tellico Village: A breathtaking location, outstanding amenities, exciting lifestyle, and a home of your choice will help you understand why "it's better at Tellico Village." Purchase an existing home, buy an available lot and build your dream house or find a condominium or town home to start experiencing everything that is special about our community. Tellico Village homes and lots can fit everyone's price range.
Tellico Village is located outside of Knoxville, Tennessee on beautiful Lake Tellico. The Tellico Village has eight neighborhoods located in two adjacent counties, Loudon (ZIP 37774) and Monroe (ZIP 37885). All the neighborhoods provide ideal locations for a new retirement home.
New residents who are looking to build can take advantage of the community's preferred builders program. The eight preferred builders all have constructed numerous homes in Tellico Village, many from the early years of the community.
Other new arrivals find the right home, but decide it requires a personal touch. There are five preferred remodelers who take pride in delivering professional renovations from a new bathroom to a full home redo on time and on budget.
For those prospective residents who wish to visit Tellico Village, we offer three day/two night discovery tours as well as day tours. For more information see http://tellicovillage.org/
Contact
Keith Sanderson
***@maxapooch.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse