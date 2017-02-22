News By Tag
Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine Names Two Fortna Associates as "2017 Pros to Know"
Fortna®, The Distribution Experts®, announced today that two associates have been named as Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine's "Pros to Know." They include Brad Anderson & Seth Conrad
· Seth Conrad, Senior Director, Professional Services
· Brad Anderson, Senior Director, Performance Improvement
The Pros to Know is a listing of exceptional corporate executives at manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises who are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies' supply chains for the significant challenges in the year ahead," says Ronnie Garrett, editor of Supply & Demand Chain Executive.
The Supply & Demand Chain Executive "Pros to Know" award recognizes both the practitioners and provider ends of the supply chain. These Fortna associates won in the "provider" category which includes individuals from software firms and service providers, consultancies or academia, who helped their supply chain clients or the supply chain community at large prepare to meet these challenges.
"We are pleased to see our associates, like Brad and Seth, make this list year after year for their innovative work on behalf of clients," says Fortna President and CEO, John A. White III, "It's a reflection of the culture of innovation that Fortna has built over the last 70 years."
The full list of "2017 Pros to Know" will be available at www.SDCExec.com and in the March 2017 issue of Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine.
About Fortna Inc. (http://www.fortna.com/
For over 70 years, Fortna has partnered with the world's top brands – companies like O'Reilly, ASICS, Pick n Pay and Totto – helping them improve their distribution operations and transform their businesses. Companies with complex distribution operations trust Fortna to help them meet customer promises and competitive challenges profitably. We are a professional services firm built on a promise – we develop a solid business case for change and hold ourselves accountable to those results. Our expertise spans supply chain strategy, distribution center operations, material handling, supply chain systems, organizational excellence, and warehouse control software. www.fortna.com
About Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com.
Media Contact: Kate Baar, Director, Marketing, katebaar@fortna.com
