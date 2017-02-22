News By Tag
How 2 Media Announces "Insight Policy Research" Will Be Part of "World's Greatest!..."
"Insight Policy Research is not only woman owned, but also women-led, with over 80% of their staff and leadership being women. Driven from the unrelenting passion of the leadership to make a positive difference, this team of highly educated and experienced individuals make long-term results a priority over short-term profit. The team focuses on social issues impacting at-risk and vulnerable portions of the population; they're committed. That's part of why they've grown, on average, 30 percent per year and have maintained staff retention rates of over 99 percent during that time. Their deep commitment to the people that they serve, combined with a goal of 100 percent client satisfaction, has fueled their continued success.We think their story will be meaningful as well as educational to our viewers" said Gordon Freeman, Executive Producer of the show.
As part of the show, How2Media sent a film crew to spend time at the company's headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, to get the story behind the story on this great and growing "team", and to show the "World's Greatest!..."
How2Media is a 21st Century television production company. Their award winning programming can be seen on national cable channels and local network affiliates across the country. For more information on How2Media and their show lineup, please visit How2Media.tv
