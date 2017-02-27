 
March 2017





Alan de la Vega Joins Insignia Financial Company

Alan de la Vega, a resident of Troy, MI was recently selected to join Insignia Financial Companies as a Financial Representative.
 
 
Alan de la Vega, Financial Representative
Alan de la Vega, Financial Representative
 
DETROIT - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Insignia Financial Company is a local Financial Services firm and member of John Hancock Financial Network (JHFN), a national network of independent firms.

Alan is focused on helping his clients of all ages take control of their financial future. He is a recent graduate of Walsh College and is fluent in Spanish. When Alan isn't busy working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his wife, hiking, mountain biking, playing soccer, tennis and volleyball. To learn more about Alan and the Insignia Financial team, visit www.insigniafinco.com.

"We are excited to have such a talented young professional join Insignia Financial Company. We pride ourselves on the high caliber of our associates and are pleased to welcome Alan to our team," said Robert Wright, President of Insignia Financial Company.

About Insignia Financial Company

At Insignia Financial, we help you focus on your financial goals and establish a clear direction to get there. We work with each client to create a strategy customized to fit their individual needs. For more information, please visit  www.insigniafinco.com.

About Signator Investors, Inc.

Founded in 1968, Signator Investors, Inc., powered by John Hancock Financial Network, is an independent broker-dealer and Registered Investment Adviser based in Boston, Mass., that supports a national network of independent firms with more than 1,500 advisors and representatives across the U.S. Signator is strongly committed to diversity and equal opportunity. Signator partners with financial professionals who have proven experience and share its commitment to putting clients first. The firm's open product platform includes a comprehensive range of investment, advisory and protection products from leading carriers. And its first-class support, wealth of local and national resources and flexible business models help entrepreneurially minded financial professionals ensure that their clients are well taken care of. For more information, please visit www.signatorinvestors.com.

Registered Representative/Securities offered through Signator Investors, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC. 28411 Northwestern Hwy., Suite 1300, Southfield, MI 48034, 248-663-4700. Insignia Financial Company is a separate entity from Signator Investors, Inc.225-20170227-353153

Elizabeth Foster
Vice President of Marketing
***@insigniafinco.com
Click to Share