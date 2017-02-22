News By Tag
Europe's top ICT nerds compete in global brain test
Three students pit their brainpower against the world's best in eight-hour practical challenge in Shenzhen
Each student undertook a gruelling online examination, with a 60% pass rate, to test their knowledge of IP and IT subjects, to be eligible for the trip, which saw delegates converge in China from across the world. Just 96 students from 7,500 around the world who sat the preliminary testing rounds, attended.
The European students are members of the Huawei ICT Academy at Reading University, Edinburgh Napier University, and Alicante University, respectively. The Academy is a global not-for-profit programme that encourages the next generation of ICT professionals for a better connected world.
Huawei, known for its mobile phones, hosted 32 teams, including six overseas teams, from across the globe at the inaugural event at its Shenzhen HQ, including teams from Pakistan, South Africa, Australia, and Russia.
The eight-hour practical challenge thoroughly tests knowledge of routers, switching, security, WLAN, plus cloud, storage, and Big Data. The top three teams are announced at the end, along with six of the best mentors.
A shortfall of up to 900,000 ICT roles is expected on the continent by 2020(1).
Lintuo Wu, Huawei ICT Academy director, said: "Europe is awash with digital start-ups however, around 40% of employers on the continent say they have difficulties recruiting skilled workers(2).
"Security, the cloud, and data storage are significant issues for companies. The Huawei ICT Academy hopes to influence the upskilling of the European ICT workforce through educational opportunities to create a better ICT talent ecosystem."
Pallavi Malhotra, Huawei ICT Academy manager, said: "More and more university students, and those wanting to embark on an ICT career realise they need the full suite of academic knowledge and practical know-how to enter the current ICT workplace. Huawei ICT Academy qualifications provide the foundations, from routers or switching, to cloud computing, or security, to help students find those roles. We can also provide a career path for ICT professionals right up to certification, to enable them to aim for middle to senior level positions."
References:
(1) "On the way to 2020: data for vocational education and training policies" report published 15th February 2017 byCedefop, The European Centre for the Development of Vocational Training
(2) European Commission in discussions about their "New Skills Agenda for Europe"
About Huawei ICT Academy
The Huawei ICT Academy is part of a number of Huawei outreach programmes to enrich life and improve efficiency around the world.
Huawei works with over 200 global colleges and universities, including the University of Reading in the UK, University of Sydney in Australia, University of Alicante in Spain, National University of Computer & Emerging Sciences (FAST-NU) in Pakistan, and University of São Paulo in Brazil City University of Hong Kong, and has trained more than 200,000 students up to 2016 .
To date, Huawei has provided cloud services to over 2,500 customers in the government and public utility, telecom, energy, and finance sectors across 108 countries and regions, deploying more than 1.4 million virtual machines. It has also built 660 data centers worldwide, including 255 cloud data centers.
Its ICT solutions, products, and services are used in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over one-third of the world's population. With more than 170,000 employees, Huawei is committed to enabling the future information society, and building a better connected world.
See:www.huaweiacad.com, https://www.facebook.com/
