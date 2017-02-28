Country(s)
New Columbus Model 375RL Travel Trailers Have Arrived At Jasper's RV Servicing Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Iowa City, IA
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The snow is melting and Spring and Summer are just around the corner. It's been a long cold winter and now it's time to get that new RV you have always wanted. Jasper's RV is owned and run by John and Dan Jasper and they know what you want and when you want it. They have the new Columbus 375RL on their lot and are ready to show it to you. Jasper's RV is located at 1333 Fontana Blvd in Hazelton, Iowa 50641. The 375RL has plenty of the features you are looking for. It has a huge double sink and master bathroom...while sporting a gelcoat fiberglass exterior. This model also has frameless windows, a hydraulic auto level system, 2 air conditioners, a king bed, residential fridge with an inverter. You can also visit Jasper's RV's Youtube Channel to see the nice video on the 375RL or you can click on the video link below.
The time is now to live the life you have always wanted and get on the road in the RV of your dreams. Don't let another day go by without living your dream. Feel free to give them a call to make an appointment or stop on by and meet the Jasper's RV team. The features on this featured model are non stop as they also have a metal wrapped awning, front and rear fiberglass caps, a trail aire roto flex pin box, wireless back up camera, a keyless entry, electronic fireplace, day/night roller shades, a rain sensor vent in the kitchen, 40" TV in the living room, 32" TV in the bedroom and a two year factory warranty. Just take a look at the video below that was recently produced on the lot.
https://www.youtube.com/
For more information you can visit: http://www.jaspersrv.com/
John Jasper
(877) 636-9191
***@live.com
Feb 28, 2017