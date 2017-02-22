News By Tag
Rentokil Initial Shocases Expertise in Food Safety at the Global Food Safety Conference
The Pest Control Company Will Also Lead a Breakfast Session on the Future of Food Safety
"Pest management is a critical part of food safety and an area in which our experts and technicians do a great amount of innovative work," said Andy Ransom, CEO of Rentokil Initial. "We're eager to discuss our thoughts on pest management in the food system, from farm to fork, as well as our vision for how connected devices will drive the future of food safety with other leaders from the industry."
Rentokil Initial can be found in adjacent booths 311 and 410 at this year's Global Food Safety Conference, taking place Feb. 28 to March 2, 2017 at the Hilton Americas-Houston, located at 1600 Lamar Street. To learn more about the Global Food Safety Conference, visit www.TCGFFoodSafety.com. For additional information on Rentokil Initial, please visit www.rentokil.com.
Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial is one of the largest business services companies in the world, operating in over 60 countries. The Company offers route-based services including Pest Control, Hygiene and Workwear through teams of local experts. For more information, visit www.rentokil-
In North America, Rentokil is the third largest pest control company. The industry is highly fragmented with approximately 19,000 companies, many of which are small, local family-owned operators.
