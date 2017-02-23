Country(s)
CuraLinc Healthcare Announces Acquisition of Pathways EAP
CHICAGO - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- CuraLinc Healthcare, a global provider of employee assistance (EAP) and corporate wellness programs, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Pathways EAP. This partnership underscores the commitment of both organizations to provide Pathways clients with an industry-leading set of resources that have a positive and measurable impact on employee health and productivity.
"Pathways' reputation for customer-focused solutions and hands-on client management makes them an ideal fit within our culture and our organization,"
According to Janna Becherer, LCPC, co-owner of Pathways, CuraLinc's approach to EAP administration played a significant role in their decision, "The depth and quality of CuraLinc's clinical model is aligned with our clients' expectations – and their focus on optimizing the experience for every EAP participant made the decision easy." Anne Zuba, LCSW, SAP, co-owner of Pathways EAP commented, "Joining the CuraLinc team allows us to continue providing clients with exceptional clinical services, while at the same time expanding our impact radius and product suite."
About CuraLinc Healthcare
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, CuraLinc Healthcare currently provides an outcomes-driven suite of employee assistance (EAP) and wellness programs to over 800 clients with over 712,000 covered employee lives. For more information, please call 800.490.1585, email info@curalinc.com or visit www.curalinc.com.
About Pathways EAP
Rockford, Illinois-based Pathways EAP provides counseling services to help client employees and family members resolve a variety of problems that may be affecting their personal lives and/or job performance. For more information, please email info@eapathways.com or visit www.eapathways.com.
